Comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont announce star-studded Charity Comedy Night to raise vital funds for The Children’s Hospital Charity

The Children’s Hospital Charity patrons Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont will be joined by Tom Davis (Murder in Successville and The Curse), Rosie Jones (8 Out Of 10 Cats, Comic Relief), Daliso Chaponda (Britain’s Got Talent, BBC Radio 4) and Seann Walsh (Mock The Week, Strictly Come Dancing, and I’m A Celebrity).

The Comedy Night will be the first of an annual event to raise money for The Children’s Hospital Charity, and this year’s is sponsored by Bakewell Retreats, Ackroyd & Abbott, and SCE Industries.

Jon and Lucy have been patrons of The Children’s Hospital Charity since 2021, supporting Sheffield Children’s in fundraising efforts that work to change children’s lives.

Funds raised from the Comedy Night will go towards improving the lives of children and families that visit Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, one of just three standalone specialist children’s hospitals in the UK that provides care for children all over Yorkshire, the UK and beyond.

The money raised supports specialist treatment from head to toe, by funding life-saving equipment, new facilities, a comfortable environment and vital research, which changes paediatric care for thousands of children from across the world.

Jon Richardson said: “I loved playing at the City Hall this year and can’t wait to come back to this amazing venue in July to raise money for the amazing Children’s Hospital Charity, of which both Lucy and I are proud patrons.”

Rob Gurruchaga, Development Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “Jon and Lucy have already done some truly wonderful things for The Children’s Hospital Charity since coming on board as patrons.

“We’re so excited about this, the first annual event for us at one of the finest venues in the UK. They’ve pulled together an amazing line-up to raise money for the Charity, with every penny going towards changing and improving children’s lives.”