Come along and grab a bargain – Cafod Jumble Sale in Chorley
Over the last 38 years we have had a jumble each year and made over £25,000 for charity just from donated goods, saved from landfill. This July we celebrate our 39th Jumble Sale taking place this Saturday July 8 at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mt Pleasant, Chorley.
38 years ago when I was expecting my first child Maria, we held our first jumble sale for Cafod to help feed children who were dying of hunger.
Over the years we have raised over £25,000 for charity. Our oldest helper is Josie who is over 100 years and Maria still helps every year, this year with our youngest new helper who is months old.
We celebrate our 39th jumble this Saturday July 8 at St Mary's Parish Hall, Mount Pleasant, Chorley. PR7 2SR.
Clothes, bric-a-brac, books, Good-as-new, toys, jewellery, homemade cakes, and tea and coffee.
From 2-4pm
Come along and grab a bargain!