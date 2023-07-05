News you can trust since 1886
Come along and grab a bargain – Cafod Jumble Sale in Chorley

Over the last 38 years we have had a jumble each year and made over £25,000 for charity just from donated goods, saved from landfill. This July we celebrate our 39th Jumble Sale taking place this Saturday July 8 at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mt Pleasant, Chorley.
By Mary JakulisContributor
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Josie our oldest helper Josie our oldest helper
Josie our oldest helper

38 years ago when I was expecting my first child Maria, we held our first jumble sale for Cafod to help feed children who were dying of hunger.

Over the years we have raised over £25,000 for charity. Our oldest helper is Josie who is over 100 years and Maria still helps every year, this year with our youngest new helper who is months old.

We celebrate our 39th jumble this Saturday July 8 at St Mary's Parish Hall, Mount Pleasant, Chorley. PR7 2SR.

Noah, our youngest helper Noah, our youngest helper
Clothes, bric-a-brac, books, Good-as-new, toys, jewellery, homemade cakes, and tea and coffee.

From 2-4pm

Come along and grab a bargain!

