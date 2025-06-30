Colne’s Favourite Family Event Returns Bigger Than Ever This July!

Come and join us on Sunday, 13th July for our Family Fun Day in Alkincoates Park, you will not want to miss this! The event is back for it's fourth year and we have pulled out all of the stops to guarantee the BIGGEST and BEST Family Fun Day to date!

We have a fantastic array of attractions and entertainment galore with something for everyone including FREE Rodeo Sheep, FREE Face Painting, FREE Circus Skills Workshop, FREE Gladiator Joust, FREE Punch & Judy Shows, FREE Donkey Rides, FREE Circus Shows, FREE Dinosaur Experience, FREE Climbing Wall, FREE Dinosaur Ranger Workshops, FREE Dog Agility Show, FREE Meet & Greet with Bluey & Bingo and Stitch, FREE Walkabout Acts with Wonder Woman & Spiderman plus so much more!

On top of all of this, we have a fantastic range of entertainment live on our stage including Live Music from the brilliant Tom Scothern , performances from Encore Dance School, unmissable stage show with Taz Entertainments all before our finale with our superhero stage show!

Not forgetting about our fantastic variety of children's fairground rides, GIANT inflatables and our HUGE Fun Day Market!

Colne Town Council's Events Officer, Mr. Nathan Cutler, said, "Our Family Fun Day is back again in 2025, the event features a fantastic variety of entertainment with something for everyone. Get the date in your calendar and come and join the fun!"

Unfortunately, there will be no parking available in Alkincoates Park but you can park at Holt House and enter through the top of the park. (Approximately 3 minute walk to the event area)

The event is showcasing some incredible family friendly fun which wouldn't be possible without the generous support from our event sponsors Macadams Rescue & Accident Repair, Pennine Community Credit Union Ltd & EFS Global!