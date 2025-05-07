Colne Gala is back in 2025 bigger and better than ever before

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In 2024, the Colne Gala Committee approached Colne Town Council to ask if they would consider taking over the running and management of the Colne Gala from 2025 as they no longer had the funds to run the longstanding event.

Town Councillors agreed that the event which has been running for over 50 years had to be saved and agreed to take over the running of the event.

The Colne Gala will be returning to Colne on Saturday, June 21 and will kick off with a HUGE street parade at 11am featuring local community groups, local businesses, local primary schools, drumming groups, Disney princesses, stilt walkers, dance groups, cool & unique vehicles plus so much more!

The action will continue with an unbelievable range of family friendly fun taking place up at Holt House Playing Fields from 12pm! We have a fantastic variety of entertainment taking place including FREE Caving Trailer, FREE Inflatable Hungry Hippos, FREE Inflatable Axe Throwing, FREE Surf Simulator, FREE Stunt Performances from Dangerous Steve, FREE Crazy Golf, FREE Face Painting, FREE Donkey Rides, FREE Punch & Judy Shows, FREE Live music from Andrew Gilmour (Giz), FREE Dance Performance from Helen Green Academy of Dance, FREE Magic Show with Scoop, FREE Disney Princess Meet & Greets, FREE Meet & Greet with Stitch, FREE Disney Princess Sing-a-long plus so much more!

Colne Gala

Not forgetting about the GIANT fun fair (which is open from Thursday evening), Giant Inflatables and our Gala Market!

Mr. Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council's Events Officer, said: "We are pulling out all of the stops to bring Colne Gala back in 2025 with a bang. We have a great variety of entertainment taking place with something for everyone! Come and join the fun here in Colne!

"There will be a rolling road closure in place around 11am from the Crown Hotel, up to the traffic lights on Market Street and then down Skipton Road onto Norfolk Street, delays are expected!

"We cannot wait for you to come and join us on Saturday, June 21 for Colne Gala! This year's Gala is very kindly sponsored by West Riding Hyundai Colne, EFS Global, Macadams Rescue & Accident Repair & Bees Knees Colne."