Coffee D’Ash Opens Its Doors in Barrow-in-Furness: Serving Specialty Brews and Community Spirit

Coffee D’Ash, the town's newest independent coffee shop, has officially opened its doors to the public, following a successful VIP launch, with a commitment to serving high-quality speciality coffee by Limini Coffee.

At the heart of the shop is one of the most advanced espresso machines available—a 3 Group Vostok, a rare find even in the most established cafés. This machine blends modern technology with the time-tested pressure lever method. Its spring lever system delivers declining pressure, producing smoother, more flavourful espresso shots. With precise dual boiler temperature control, the Vostok consistently produces exceptional coffee with great body and sweetness. But Coffee D’Ash isn’t just about technology; it offers a unique coffee experience rooted in community, sustainability, and local collaboration.

“We’re not just here to serve coffee; we’re here to build a space where people can come together,” says Ashley Holroyd, owner of Coffee D’Ash. “This journey started with my father-in-law’s coffee machine back in 2018, he had a speciality machine from Limini and I got hooked. This evolved into the mobile coffee trailer in 2023, and thanks to the incredible support from our community, we’ve been able to transition into a brick-and-mortar café. We’ve worked with local businesses to source everything from the cakes we’ll serve to the trailer that still sits proudly in our shop.”

Ashley at Coffee D'Ash with the first coffee made on site with the Vostock machine

Coffee D’Ash will offer a curated selection of cakes from local bakeries, adding to the charm of supporting small, independent businesses in the area.

The coffee shop will use biodegradable takeaway cups and recycle plastic waste. Customers are encouraged to bring their own mugs during the opening weeks, with discounts offered as part of their commitment to reducing waste.

Backed by Limini Coffee, a leading provider of speciality beans and coffee equipment supplier headquartered in West Yorkshire, Coffee D’Ash has built a reputation for quality from the ground up.

Limini has been a cornerstone in their journey, offering training and technical support. Youri Vlag, owner of Limini Coffee said: “It’s been inspiring to see Ashley’s journey from the mobile coffee trailer to this incredible café. At Limini, we pride ourselves on supporting people who are passionate about bringing great coffee to their communities, and Coffee d’Ash is a perfect example of that. We’re excited to see the shop become a staple in Barrow-in-Furness.”

With plans to host open mic nights and pop-up events, the coffee shop is poised to become a cultural hub for Barrow-in-Furness. Coffee D’Ash invites the public to join them in celebrating their grand opening on September 28 and to take part in shaping the next chapter of Barrow’s coffee culture.