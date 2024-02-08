Christmas comedy at Chorley Theatre
The Flint Street Nativity is a comedy by Tim Firth, the writer behind Calendar Girls, Our House, and Neville’s Island. Set in a primary school the production stars a group of adult actors playing a class of seven-year-olds who are doing the annual nativity play.
Along with glimpses behind-the-scenes, the children reveal the state of their lives, and that of their parents. When it comes to Christmas carols they sing what they’re really thinking rather than the actual lyrics.
Squabbles arise when Gabriel wants to play Mary, the Star grumbles he's not a proper star like they have at NASA, Herod won't stop waving to his mum and dad and the subversive Innkeeper is determined to liven up the traditional script.
This hilarious, warm and witty play was first performed at the Liverpool Playhouse and adapted for television starring Frank Skinner and Josie Lawrence.
From Monday, February 19, members of Chorley Amateur Dramatic & Operatic Society (CADOS) will be putting their own spin on it. Each actor plays the school children and their parents on a scaled-up set.
The play, suitable for ages 12 and over, starts at 7.30pm every night until Saturday, February 24. For more details and to book tickets visit www.chorleytheatre.com