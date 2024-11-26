Christmas at The New Continental

It's a busy December at The New Continental in Preston with plenty of events perfect for staff parties and Christmas get togethers!

Wednesday 4th - laughienda

A perfect Christmas comedy night out with the hilarios Alun Cochrane as seen on Never Mind The Buzzcocks and Mock The Week plus supporting acts.

Friday 6th - Let's Hear It For The Girls

Over two hours of music with the girls, celebrating the music of ABBA, Chaka Khan, Beyoncé, Blondie, LaBelle, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and more.

Saturday 7th - Groovemental

8-piece 70's disco tribute band Groovin' out the best feel good disco and dance tunes that we all know and love.

Thursday 12th - Sherlock Holmes' Christmas Casebook

Take a trip to Baker Street and spend Christmas with Sherlock Holmes in this engaging stage show.

Friday 13th - A celebration of Simon and Garfunkle

With Tim Chu and Ian Bailey; two talented professional singer-songwriters from the North West of England.

Saturday 14th - The Soul Federation

A Christmas soul party with Classic Soul, Northern Soul, Blues Brothers and more.

Thursday 19th - Classic Queen

capturing the sound and essence of Britain’s rock royalty without impersonation or costumes. A raucous Xmas treat for QUEEN fans!

Saturday 21st - Ska Face

A fantastic night packed with all your favourite ska tunes.

Sunday 22nd - Carols At The Conti

Continuing a highly popular Conti tradition, St Stephen’s Choir once again bring us an evening of Carol Singing.