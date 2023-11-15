Chorley Theatre: Go for gold with ComedySportz!

You’ve seen football. You’ve seen golf. But have you ever seen comedy as a sport? An award-winning comedy show returns to the venue where it all began this month.

ComedySportz is an award-winning family friendly comedy show that sees two teams go for gold with gags and games inspired by audience suggestions. The team have performed all over the UK and America and this month they are returning to Chorley Theatre, the venue where it all started, to celebrate twenty-two years of fun and laughter.

Completely unscripted, each show sees the red and blue teams compete for laughs with some all-action fun for all ages. The players are already sharpening their wits and ironing their kits as they prepare for whatever suggestions the audience gives them. There’s a referee on hand to ensure a good-clean match with penalties for bad behaviour and bad jokes, and the audiences decides who wins.

ComedySportz has been entertaining audiences of all ages since 2001 with their brand of fast-paced, feelgood fun. Winning best alternative act at the North-West Comedy Awards in 2022, this five-star team have had sold out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe where they have even performed for Prince Edward and his family.

ComedySportz players are ready to kick off at Chorley Theatre! Photo: CSzUK

“This really is a show that is fun for everyone, no matter how old you are,” says performer Brainne Edge, who started the team in 2001. “From shouting out suggestions to joining us on the pitch - I mean stage - this a show that everyone can get involved in.”

The team will be performing in Chorley Theatre's new studio space. "It's a new stage, so the only thing creaking will be our old knees," adds Brainne. "We've been doing this show so long that people who saw us in 2001 are now bringing their own kids to the shows, it really is fun for kids and adults alike."

With points determined by audience laughter, it is up to you to decide which team will be leaving Chorley Theatre victorious or in defeat. Either way, the team promises that the real winners are the audience!