Chamo street food and The Aviary Bar unite to bring you Friday Fiesta at The Aviary

In an exciting collaboration set to spice up Friday nights, Preston’s very own South American street food haven, Chamo, are teaming up with The Aviary Bar in Lane Ends to bring you a taste of South America.

Chamo and The Aviary Bar unite to bring you Friday Fiesta, Blackpool Road, Lane Ends, Preston

This dynamic duo is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience, kicking off on November 17, and continuing every Friday until the new year at The Aviary Bar based on Blackpool Road, Lane Ends.

Fridays at The Aviary Bar will be a celebration of South American Street Food paired with a curated selection of wines and beers. Diners and drinkers alike can anticipate a feast for the senses, from the iconic Shrimp Bobo to exclusive rice dishes and South American curries, there is something for everyone.

