Chamo street food and The Aviary Bar unite to bring you Friday Fiesta at The Aviary
This dynamic duo is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience, kicking off on November 17, and continuing every Friday until the new year at The Aviary Bar based on Blackpool Road, Lane Ends.
Fridays at The Aviary Bar will be a celebration of South American Street Food paired with a curated selection of wines and beers. Diners and drinkers alike can anticipate a feast for the senses, from the iconic Shrimp Bobo to exclusive rice dishes and South American curries, there is something for everyone.
The fusion of Chamo's exotic flavors with The Aviary Bar's cozy ambiance creates the perfect recipe for an unforgettable dining experience - and with rolling, weekly menus, every visit promises a fresh array of delights, making it an enticing experience for both, The Aviary Bar regulars and newcomers.