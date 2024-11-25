Central's Christmas Lancashire User Forum Set for December 10th at Crossgate's Church, Preston

Local residents and recovery community groups are invited to gather at Crossgate’s Church in Preston on December 10th for the Central Lancashire User Forum—a day dedicated to sharing stories, celebrating local support, and strengthening community ties.

The Central Lancashire User Forum is set to take place on Tuesday, December 10, at Crossgate’s Church in Preston. This much-anticipated community event will be an opportunity for local residents, organisations, and service users to come together, share experiences, and connect with one another.

The forum will feature a series of inspiring talks from beneficiaries who will share their personal stories and journeys, offering insights into the challenges they’ve overcome and the support they’ve received. These firsthand accounts will highlight the positive impact that local initiatives and services have had on individuals and families in the region.

In addition to the stories shared by beneficiaries, a variety of local organizations will also take the stage to discuss their roles within the community. This will provide attendees with a unique chance to learn more about the resources, support networks, and opportunities available across Central Lancashire.

Central LUF 2024

Attendees can look forward to a warm and welcoming atmosphere, complete with a complimentary lunch provided for all guests. This is a fantastic opportunity not only to hear powerful stories and connect with local groups but also to enjoy a meal with fellow community members.

Everyone is encouraged to save the date and join in this celebration of community spirit. The Central Lancashire User Forum promises to be an informative and uplifting day, showcasing the strength and resilience of the local area.

Make sure to mark your calendars for December 10 and head over to Crossgate’s Church for a day of sharing, learning, and community connection.

