Celebrating 20 Years: Garstang Walking Festival's birthday bash

Head over to Cherestanc Square, Garstang between 1-4pm on Monday 6 May for a jubilant birthday bash filled with delightful activities. Expect scrumptious cake, fun family games, art and craft activities for the little ones, live musical performances, and even a surprising appearance by a rocking sheep!

Launched in 2004, Garstang Walking Festival has become a firm favourite with locals and visitors alike. Over the span of 20 years, the festival has flourished, and now boasts more than 40 diverse walks catering for all ages and abilities. Coordinated by the Friends of Garstang Walking Festival and supported by Wyre Council, you can join expert rangers and dedicated volunteers to explore the best of Wyre. This year’s festival takes place on Saturday 4 May until Sunday 12 May. To explore the programme and book visit www.wyre.gov.uk/garstangwalkingfestival.

On offer, as part of the festivities, is the Coronation Walk. Launched last year in honour of His Majesty The King’s Coronation, Wyre Council has integrated this walk into the Garstang Walking Festival programme. From Cherestanc Square, the one-hour walk will go down one of Garstang’s many weinds, pass through the high street and on to the riverside paths of Millennium Green before circling back to Cherestanc Square. It will be be led by the popular Skiband, who are making a welcome return to this year’s celebrations.

Skiband from last year's Coronation celebration

Also joining in the festivities is Garstang`s popular Ukelele band and at Cherestanc Square will be Maurice, the rodeo sheep. Climb onto Maurice’s back and see how long you can hang on as he twists and turns to try and throw you off.

Alison Boden, Wyre Council’s Coast and Countryside Manager, said:, “We’re very excited to celebrate 20 years of Garstang Walking Festival, and extend a warm invitation to everyone to join us in celebrating the achievements of the Friends of Garstang Walking Festival and our volunteer walk leaders. The free event on Monday 6 May at Cherestanc Square will showcase the great programme of walks during the Garstang Walking Festival in a fun way and we hope to see many people there enjoying the festivities.

“We are lucky to have so many volunteers give their time, talent and dedication to support Garstang Walking Festival and I’d like to thank each one of them. Come and join us on the day and chat to some of the people who help us throughout the year and see how you can get involved.”

The Coronation Walk is open to all. You can follow the walk at your own pace. For those with limited mobility, electric trampers can be hired, please email [email protected] in advance as limited numbers are available.