Celebrate the region's rich culture

Progress Housing Group's Cultural Celebration will take place at Leyland Methodist Church Hall, Turpin Green Lane, on Saturday September 16, from 11am until 3pm.

Sam Beattie, Progress Involvement Officer, said: “Our Cultural Celebration is a wonderful event which brings people together. It is about embracing the variety of cultures that surround us. The event is always full of colour and fun, as people enjoy tasting foods from across the world and seeing the vibrant costumes on display.

“We are still looking for people to take part during the day to share stories, food, crafts, music and dance from around the world.

“So if you would like to get involved and share your talent, skill, culture or heritage, please email [email protected] or call, text or WhatsApp 07587 647 222. We would love to hear from you.