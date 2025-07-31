Celebrate South Asian cinema with a selection of new releases at Vue Blackburn
Following the success of the first release, Jassi Singh Randhawa returns in Hindi film Son of Sardaar 2. Years after settling the family feud in the first film, Jassi is this time chasing love, not trouble, as he lands in Scotland to win back his estranged wife. However, he stumbles into a hostage crisis, a mafia war and the most bizarre wedding of the century in this hilarious comedy.
Finally, the Punjabi-language film Chal Mera Putt 4 is the latest in the popular comedy series following a group of immigrant friends from different countries working in the UK to support their families back home. Everything changes, however, when they find a bag containing one million pounds, they embark on some hilarious misadventures that none of them are prepared for.
Bobby Hussain, General Manager at Vue Blackburn, said: “At Vue, we pride ourselves on celebrating cinema from across the globe, and we couldn’t be happier to be showing some of the most exciting South Asian films this summer. We would encourage film lovers from all cultures to check out these fantastic selections of films.”
South Asian screenings at Vue Blackburn:
- Son of Sardaar 2 (Hindi) – 1st August
- Chal Mera Putt 4 (Punjabi) – 1st August