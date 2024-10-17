Celebrate Paddington Day at Vue's across Lancashire this Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Like the rest of the country, Vue is very excited by the arrival of Paddington in Peru this November - so much so that they’ve teamed up with the makers of the film to dedicate a day to the country’s favourite bear.

That’s right, Sunday 20 October is officially Paddington Day. For one day only, if fans see Paddington or Paddington 2 at Vue they’ll get an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming big screen adventure, Paddington in Peru.

Paddington-lovers will also receive an eco-friendly wristband with their ticket to take home as a keepsake of the celebrations. As well as screening on Paddington Day, Paddington and Paddington 2 will be showing throughout the month at Vue.

Both films follow the beloved Peruvian bear (Ben Wishaw) as he navigates life in London with his adopted family, the Browns. In his first outing, he must escape the evil clutches of taxidermist Millicent Clyde (Nicole Kidman), while the second film sees him up against master thief Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant).

The third title in the series is heading to cinemas from 8 November. It follows Paddington and the Brown family as they visit Aunt Lucy in Peru, but a mystery sends them to the Amazon rainforest and up Peruvian mountains...

Rob Lea, Head of Screen Content of Vue UK and Ireland, said: “We can’t wait to celebrate the nation's favourite marmalade-loving bear this October. We’re inviting fellow fans to make the most of having both Paddington and Paddington 2 back at Vue and seeing them the way they should be seen - on the big screen.”

For more information or to book tickets, visit myvue.com