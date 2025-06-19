CBeebies live family extravaganza coming to The Blackpool Tower Ballroom this summer

Sing along, dance your heart out, and celebrate with your favourite children’s TV stars this summer as The Blackpool Tower Ballroom hosts CBeebies House Party LIVE!

Running from Thursday the 14th of August until Saturday the 16th of August, Blackpool is giving a warm welcome to Justin Fletcher, Nigel Clarke, Joanna Adeyinka-Burford, George Webster, and Duggee to its famous sprung floor for a fun-filled extravaganza.

This high-energy live show will be bursting with sensational songs, dazzling surprises, and unforgettable moments, all streamed on the UK’s most beloved children’s channel.

Expect boogying, vibrant songs, streamers, giant jellies, bubbles galore – and of course, a special CBeebies Bedtime Story. But don’t get too cosy – it’s time to PARTY!

Lucy Robinson, Business Development Manager at The Blackpool Tower, says: “We’re so excited to host the CBeebies crew here at The Blackpool Tower Ballroom for this LIVE House Party! This is the perfect chance for families to come along, show off their best dance moves, and get involved with the jam-packed fun that CBeebies is bringing to Blackpool.

“And with exciting visitors like Duggee, all guests are guaranteed to have a barking mad time!”

Lesley Bailey, Head of Franchise Brands BBC Content, says: “From live shows and musical adventures to magical storytelling, our summer line-up is all about creating joyful, shared experiences that spark imagination. In a world increasingly dominated by screens and digital entertainment, CBeebies is championing the power of real, shared moments - bringing families together through the magic of live performance. Whether you’re dancing with Mr Tumble or discovering the wonders of nature with Duggee and friends, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”