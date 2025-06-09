Catch it if you can... Pendle Hill Properties to bring free frisbee fun to Longridge Field Day this Saturday

Popular local estate agents Pendle Hill Properties will be giving away hundreds of free frisbees at the much-loved Longridge Field Day this Saturday.

As part of their ongoing commitment to supporting local events, Pendle Hill Properties will be handing out the frisbees to children aged under 12, on a first come, first served basis between 11am and 2pm, from outside their office at 74 Berry Lane.

Families are encouraged to arrive early to avoid disappointment and enjoy a keepsake from a day to remember, plus there will be plenty of opportunities to stop for a picture in the Pendle Hill Properties selfie frame.

Longridge Field Day is a highlight in the local calendar, attracting thousands of visitors each year. The vibrant community celebration features funfair rides, market stalls, live music, high street parades, and, traditionally, plenty of sunshine.

This year’s contribution follows a strong tradition of involvement by Pendle Hill Properties in local initiatives. Their support of Easter and Halloween trails, Longridge Does Christmas, where they have given away hundreds of advent calendars, and last year’s D-Day competition at the Longridge Field Day, has cemented the estate agent’s place as a key supporter of community events in Longridge.

Thomas Turner, Sales Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “Longridge Field Day is a fantastic celebration of community spirit and family fun. We are thrilled to be part of it again this year and look forward to seeing smiles on the faces of local children as they enjoy their frisbees and all the great activities the day has to offer.”

Further information about Pendle Hill Properties can be seen on their website: www.pendlehillproperties.co.uk