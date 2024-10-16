Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cast has been announced for the Peggy Ramsay Award-winning show Bright Places, a glittering exploration of navigating life after receiving a diagnosis for Multiple Sclerosis.

This three-woman, one-woman show is a raw, honest and funny autobiographical story about growing up in the shadow of chronic illness, backdropped by a soundtrack of 90s pop, a dazzling costume box and a whole heap of glitter.

Bright Places will be brought to life by Lauren Foster (Holby City, BBC; Doctors, BBC; and Three Day Millionaire), Aimee Berwick (My Name is Leon, BBC2; Chase Tales, Birmingham Rep/ Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles; Jazz in the Jungle/ Oscar at the Opera/ the Christmas Moon Cat) and Rebecca Holmes (Kill List, Ben Wheatley; Kissing Miss Nightingale's Shadow). Associate Director Natallia Bulynia, (Killing Eve, BBC; Secret Invasion, Marvel; Queen of Tears, Netflix) who lives with MS, will double as the company understudy.

Rebecca Holmes says, Having been diagnosed at the age of 21 with relapsing and remitting MS, I am honoured to be playing a role in such an important piece of theatre shedding light on an often misunderstood condition.Writer Rae Mainwaring comments, I’m so excited to get into the rehearsal room with our brilliant group of creatives! I’m so proud of the representation within our team and the story we want tell.

Bright Places, Carbon Theatre

Inspired by Rae’s personal experience of having her world turned upside down aged 23, the three actors play different versions of her, all named Louise, as well as other characters, as they prepare to perform a play about MS in which they compete to be ‘the best bloody ill person’ and the best ‘lead’ actor. Reflecting the unpredictability of life with MS, scenes and characters crash into each other as Louise navigates the turbulent nature of becoming chronically ill. The story rolls from the sublimely ridiculous to the deeply sad, transitioning from light hearted crushes on the attractive doctor and fielding well-intentioned advice to grieving the life you thought you might lead. Overtly theatrical and playful in style, Bright Places is a darkly comedic and moving exploration of life with a chronic illness.

Bright Places is presented by Carbon Theatre, in association with Birmingham Rep, and supported using funding from Sir Barry Jackson Trust and public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. The play was originally commissioned by Birmingham Rep in 2020, with support from the Sir Barry Jackson Trust. Carbon Theatre, in association with Birmingham Rep, will take Bright Places to theatres across the UK this autumn.