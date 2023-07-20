Care Home gear up for pride-themed Family Fun Day

All are welcome to join the care home to enjoy live entertainment, stalls from local businesses, funfair games, a BBQ, a traditional ice-cream van, and lots of family activities.

With a special performance from a couple of popular drag artists, this is sure to be a Pride celebration not to be missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

88-year-old De Brook Lodge resident, Fay Kitt, said: “I have never seen a drag artist before, I’m really looking forward to it! I think it’s lovely that our home always includes everyone.”

Summer Fair at De Brook Lodge

Alan Eyres, the Home Manager at De Brook Lodge, added: We’re all very excited to celebrate our Pride-themed Summer Fair this year. It’s so important to remember that many of our residents are from a generation where they could not be openly part of the LGBTQ+ community, so we really value being a care home that is so inclusive.”

For more information about De Brook Lodge’s Summer Fair or to enquire about holding your own stall, call 0161 755 9750, email [email protected] or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.