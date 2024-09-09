Busy weekend lined-up for Burnley town centre with unique festivals and Heritage Open Days

Burnley town centre is set to be a hive of activity the weekend of September 14th and 15th, with the Vintage and Performance Car Show, the Ormerod Street Music Festival, Heritage Open Days and the Dark Moon Comic Fair at Burnley Market all set to take place.

With an array of vintage and performance vehicles on show from St James’s Street to Curzon Street, the Burnley Vintage and Performance Car Show returns to the town centre on the 14th, from 11am-4pm, with lots of entertainment to enjoy, from an exciting car-themed trail with prizes to be won, live music and the chance to meet Optimus Prime and the Imperial Alliance Stormtroopers!

The Ormerod Street Music Festival is taking place on both the 14th and 15th, from 12pm-9pm. Hosted by Bar Mojito’s and Remedy Gin Bar, with a line-up of local bands playing and free entry, the event is being put on to raise money for East Lancashire Hospice.

The Dark Moon Comic Fair returns to Burnley Market on the 14th, bringing with it comics, manga, collectibles, gaming, handmade crafts, competitions and more! Free to enter, doors open at 9am.

The weekend also sees the culmination of the Heritage Open Days, with the opportunity to have a tour round Burnley Mechanics, which has been at the centre of local cultural activity since 1855. Taking place on September 15th, visitors can drop in between 11am and 3pm, with free Jazz music performances in The Front Room, a selection of films from Burnley Film Makers, and an adventure walk for families around the building.

Laura Diffey, Burnley BID Project Manager said; “Burnley town centre is a great place to be on September 14thand 15th, with lots of different events taking place over the weekend. Whether you’re a fan of cars, like manga, appreciate architecture or love live music, there’s something for everyone! Lots of local businesses have come together to put on these events, with the aim of driving lots of visitors and creating a real buzz in the area.”

To find out more about what’s happening in Burnley town centre, head to www.discoverburnley.co.uk.