Bus station scrap store ignites Prestonians creative side

The scrap store and workshop space in Preston Bus Station being run as part of Lancashire Encounters festival has had an amazing opening week, with attendees from all walks of life and all over the county. The Creative Principle have been commissioned to run the art space throughout August until September 17 as part of Lancashire Encounters.
Published 24th Aug 2023

The scrap store is running free and paid workshops for anyone and everyone every Thursday-Sunday from now until the September 17, with a focus of the groups work being on re-using and recycling materials to make art. You can find a full line up of the workshops on offer, from mono-Printing through to crown making and embroidery, on the Lancashire Encounter website at www.lancsencounter.co.uk/.

The Creative Principle would also like to note that if you book on to a workshop at The scrap store over course of the festival and can no longer attend on the day, to please get in touch via the Eventbrite page or email, as places for workshops have been few and far between, with some disappointing no-shows in the first week and people losing out!.