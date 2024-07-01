Burscough’s Royal British Legion branch receives donation from homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six Royal British Legion branches, including one in Burscough, have each received a £500 boost from six McCarthy Stone developments across the Northwest, in recognition of the charity’s outstanding contribution to the Armed Forces community.

McCarthy Stone is the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities and the team behind the Retirement Living development, Earls Gardens, in Burscough, has donated £500 to support its local branch, highlighting McCarthy Stone’s commitment to creating a positive legacy in the community. Totalling £3,000, the money will help the charity continue to provide financial, social, and emotional care to all serving and retired members of the Armed Forces, and their families.

McCarthy Stone homeowners nominated the charity for the donation, as they said it is ‘close to their hearts’.

Alan Whitmore, Poppy Appeal Manager for the Royal British Legion (RBL), comments: “The Royal British Legion would like to thank the whole team at McCarthy Stone for this generous donation. The RBL is at the heart of a national network supporting the Armed Forces community, and this donation will allow us to continue helping serving and ex-serving personnel and their families in Formby and across the northwest.”

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “An important part of what we do here at McCarthy Stone is support local activities and initiatives in the towns and communities in which we build to help create a lasting, positive legacy. Therefore, we’re delighted to lend our support to the Royal British Legion, which does a fantastic job of supporting the Armed Forces community in Formby and beyond.”

With first occupants expected in August, Earls Gardens will offer a selection of two-bedroom retirement bungalows with private rear gardens and low-maintenance living spaces for the over 55s. Each property will offer a double driveway with an electric charging point, along with access to the superb communal facilities, including a stylish lounge and well-maintained gardens, at the neighbouring development, Earls Grange.

Purchase prices for a two-bedroom retirement home at Earls Gardens start from £305,000. Flexible purchase options are also available to make moving even easier.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.