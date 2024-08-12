Burscough's newest retirement community opens doors to new show complex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local retirees are being invited to an exclusive viewing of the new McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development off Chancel Way, Burscough.

Taking place on Saturday 17th August between 11am and 4pm at Earls Grange, the Sparkling Show Suite Opening will provide a first glimpse of the stylish accommodation and vibrant lifestyle on offer.

Pairing low-maintenance independent living with a selection of superb communal spaces, Earls Grange will cater for the over 55s with a mix of luxury one and two-bedroom retirement apartments that are already proving popular with local retirees.

On the day, guests will be able to take a tour of the brand-new show complex before joining the McCarthy Stone team and other visitors in the stylish communal lounge for a glass of fizz.

Burscough CGI

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, comments: “We’re looking forward to welcoming locals from across Burscough to show them how McCarthy Stone can help them get more from their retirement. Located just a short distance from the town centre, Earls Grange is perfect for those seeking a varied, yet peaceful retirement.

“We’ve already experienced high demand for our retirement properties at Earls Grange, which recently went on sale, so we’d like to encourage anyone who is interested in learning more about the development and its wealth of facilities to pop along to our Sparkling Show Suite Opening. It’s also a great opportunity to view the stunning show bungalows at our neighbouring over-55s development, Earls Gardens, where properties are now ready to move in to.”

Homeowners at Earls Gardens and Earls Grange can make full use of the sophisticated lounge and beautiful landscape gardens at Earls Grange, where a House Manager is on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development, providing peace of mind.

Purchase prices for a one and two-bedroom retirement apartment at Earls Grange start from £220,000 and £285,000 respectively.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To find out more about Retirement Living at Earls Grange, please call 0800 882 1829 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/earls-grange.