Burscough retirees to be given exclusive first look at forthcoming retirement living development

As work commences on an exciting new retirement community in Burscough, local retirees are being offered an exclusive opportunity to be one of the first to take a sneak peek at the development.

During an exclusive ‘Discovery Day’ event taking place at Briars Hall Hotel on Briars Lane on Thursday January 25 at 11am, with a second presentation taking place at 2pm, visitors will gain insight into the wealth of facilities and services designed to offer both comfortable and practical living at the new development by the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone.

Located at Yew Tree Park on Chancel Way, the Retirement Living development of apartments and bungalows will offer Burscough retirees a fully tailored solution to suit their lifestyle and individual needs, which puts wellbeing at the forefront.

With construction well underway, those aged 55 and over will have the choice of stylish one and two-bedroom apartments and homely two-bedroom bungalows with private gardens, all of which have been expertly designed with easy living in mind.

Learn more about the quality of accommodation soon to be available at the Burscough development. Photo: McCarthy Stone

For those who attend the Discovery Day, there will also be opportunity to catch sight of what the age-exclusive retirement community will look like, with further details on apartment specifications and flexible moving solutions available too. Appointments should be booked in advance by calling 0800 882 1829.

Helping locals to retire in style, the forthcoming development has been thoughtfully designed to offer retirees the best of both worlds. Homeowners will be able to enjoy the privacy of their own homes with peace of mind thanks to a seamless blend of intelligent, ergonomic design and luxurious home comforts.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, comments: “Buying a new home is always a big decision, but never more so when considering downsizing and embracing a new lifestyle in an age-exclusive development. That’s why we want to ensure those considering this lifestyle have as much information, support – and choice – as possible.

“Our Discovery Day is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the quality of accommodation soon to be available at the Burscough development, as well as meet the McCarthy Stone team who will be on hand for every step of your unique and special journey.

“Our innovative approach to independent living ensures homeowners don’t have to compromise on their lifestyle, their social life, or their independence. We’re anticipating high demand for the new homes, so would urge anyone interested to secure their appointment as soon as possible.”

Bringing with it many opportunities to prioritise homeowners’ wellbeing, the apartments will house a cosy communal lounge, ideal for forging new friendships. The beautiful, landscaped gardens are the perfect spot to unwind, while the handy guest suite mean friends and family can enjoy a comfortable overnight stay.

For peace of mind, a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the apartments, while safety and security features, including 24/7 emergency call points and a door camera entry system, will provide additional reassurance.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.