Burscough retirees to be given exclusive first look at brand new show bungalows

With construction work coming to a close at McCarthy Stone's Earls Gardens, the ‘Sparkling Opening’ on Wednesday 10th May and Thursday 11th May between 11am and 4pm will provide a first glimpse of the stylish bungalows and vibrant lifestyle on offer.

Located at Yew Tree Park on Chancel Way, the Retirement Living development of apartments and bungalows will offer Burscough retirees a fully tailored solution to suit their lifestyle and individual needs, which puts wellbeing at the forefront.

Those wanting to attend the Sparkling Opening are required to book in advance by calling 0800 882 1829.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, comments: “We are thrilled to welcome local retirees to the Earls Gardens retirement village and invite them to take a tour round the stunning new bungalows on offer. For those looking to find out more about Earls Gardens, we’d encourage them to pop along to our event or get in touch with our friendly sales team. We’d be delighted to answer more questions, share detailed plans, or help people to select their dream home. We can also tell you more about help with moving and flexible purchase options.”

With construction for the bungalows due to be completed this Spring, those aged 55 and over will have the choice of stylish homely two-bedroom bungalows with private gardens. A choice of one and two-bedroom apartments are also due to be complete in the Summer, all of which have been expertly designed with easy living in mind.

Helping locals to retire in style, the forthcoming development has been thoughtfully designed to offer retirees the best of both worlds. Homeowners will be able to enjoy the privacy of their own homes with peace of mind thanks to a seamless blend of intelligent, ergonomic design and luxurious home comforts.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.