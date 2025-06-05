Burnley's first Festival of the Horse

Lancashire’s equine welfare charity Horses and Ponies Protection Association (HAPPA), and HAPPA Direct are holding the first ever Burnley Festival of the Horse at Shores Hey Farm, Blackhouse Lane, Briercliffe, Burnley, on Saturday, August 16 from 11am until 4pm.

For one day only, local equestrian professionals, service providers and their horses will trot to Burnley to the Charity’s Rescue Centre, indoor arena, stables, classrooms and outbuildings, to offer a sensory sensation of horse themed activities, displays, demonstrations and shopping.

Highlights include a captivating dressage demonstration by Sam Gorman BHSAI with Porridge, the long-haired Lipizzaner, little gypsy cob, with dreams of dancing. Pendle Forest and Craven Hunt Pony Club Team will be there with Gymkhana Games. Rhiann Donnelly and Bentley, the coloured cob, will hold a driving demonstration. There will also be a Hobby Horse Adventures horse show, why not give it a go, you never know you could be the next John Whitaker and Milton!

Lancashire’s equestrian best will be sharing top tips on clipping, saddle fitting, horse showing preparation, nutrition and horse health; names such as Clipping by Beverley, Smart Saddles, Baileys Horse Feeds, The British Horse Society, Riding for the Disabled Association and Natalie Thompson Equine Sports Massage.

Amanda Flowers of HAPPA Direct says of the day, “Whether you own, loan, ride, or just love being around horses, this one’s for you. The day is a real celebration of horses, people, and the bond we share, all in support of equine welfare. Come with friends, family, or your riding buddies and enjoy a brilliant day out!

Shores Hey Farm will come alive with stall holders, a horse art competition by the brilliant Clive Mayor, a horse themed tombola and cocktails by Poison Ivy Cocktails. For the little ones attending the day there will be plenty to keep them busy with pony crafts, a Western Themed Trail around the farm, glitter tattoos and a park to play on.

A special treat for book worms will be a reading and book signing of Percy the Piebald Pony by Susannah and Peter Winfield-Weston. And that’s not all, the Charity’s Café will be serving food and refreshments for the day and the resident rescue horses can’t wait to meet you.”

This celebration of the horse is a day not to be missed, reserve a table in The Café alongside your entry ticket to avoid disappointment. The day is held to raise vital funds for HAPPA, ensure that you book your entry ticket before they sell out at https://www.happa.org.uk/visit-us/

Charity Members and Horse Sponsors gain entry to the event free of charge; proof of membership or sponsorship must be shown at reception on entry. All other fees apply.