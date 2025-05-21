Burnley set to host spectacular Uniformed Services Family Fun Day at Towneley Park this June

The much-loved Healthier Heroes Uniformed Services Family Fun Day is back at Towneley Park in Burnley on Sunday 22nd June, promising a packed day of entertainment and commemoration for all the family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sponsored by Burnley Borough Council and proudly supported by Pendle Hill Properties, the free-to-attend event runs from 10am to 4pm and is set to be the biggest yet.

A brand-new addition for 2025 is a full-size replica WWII Spitfire, providing a fantastic photo opportunity, alongside an authentic Spitfire flight simulator that lets attendees climb into the cockpit and experience the thrill of flying a legendary aircraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also returning is the hugely popular Candy Bomber commemoration, hosted by Pendle Hill Properties.

Children under the 12 will get the chance to receive a free Hersheys bar and toy parachute person from Pendle Hill Properties

Inspired by Col. Gail Seymour Halvorsen, an American pilot who gained fame for dropping 23 tons of candy to German children during the Berlin airlift of 1948 by tying a handkerchief to the candy bar and dropping it out of his plane, the team will be handing out hundreds of toy parachutists and Hershey’s bars to children under 12 – all from an authentic WWII airborne military jeep.

The giveaway, is on a first come, first served basis, and last year saw queues forming from 10am.

Visitors can enjoy a wide range of attractions including 1940s singers, appearances from the Royal Air Force, military vehicles, fairground rides, a bouncy castle, the Veterans Living History Museum, local food stalls and so much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be an official flag raising ceremony at 11am by the new Mayor of Burnley, Cllr Paul Reynolds.

The Healthier Heroes Uniformed Services Family Fun Day returns this June

Andrew Powell, CEO of Healthier Heroes, said: “We are thrilled to bring the Family Fun Day back to Towneley Park.

“It is a brilliant day out with something for everyone. This year’s additions make it our most exciting yet and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

Andrew Turner, Managing Director of Pendle Hill Properties, said: “We are incredibly proud to support this event again and to be part of something so special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Candy Bomber commemoration is one of our favourite ways to give back – it is both fun and meaningful, and we love seeing the smiles it brings.”

A replica Spitfire will be a new attraction at this year’s event

Further information about Pendle Hill Properties can be seen on their website: www.pendlehillproperties.co.uk

Healthier Heroes CIC work hard to help people overcome social isolation, homelessness and improve mental health and wellbeing in the Veteran community. You can learn more about them and their work in the community, here: https://healthierheroescic.co.uk/