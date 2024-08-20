Building communities together- Our Roots Community Forum returns
The Our Roots Community Forum is scheduled for Wednesday, August 28th, at the Sacred Heart and St. Edward’s Church in Darwen, running from 9:30am to 2:00pm. This monthly gathering is a cornerstone event for the community, fostering a spirit of unity and recovery through shared experiences and insightful discussions.
The day’s agenda is filled with powerful stories from individuals who have walked the path of recovery, offering lived experience shares that inspire and encourage others on their journey. In addition, local organisations will be on hand to provide talks and resources, highlighting the vital support available within our community.
This forum is not just a meeting—it’s a celebration of resilience, a space for open dialogue, and a chance to connect with others who understand the challenges and triumphs of recovery. Whether you’re a regular attendee or new to the forum, your participation is crucial to the collective healing process.
We eagerly anticipate welcoming everyone back to this supportive environment, where every voice matters and every story contributes to the larger narrative of recovery. Join us for what promises to be a day of empowerment, connection, and hope as we continue to build a stronger, more resilient community together.
