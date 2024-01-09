Brrrrrrrrrave the Cold for Lancashire Women!
Sponsored by Clitheroe Cryo, the ‘Brave the Cold’ big dip event will take place this Sunday January 14 at Marles Wood starting from 10am. The dip will be the day before ‘Blue Monday’, which is claimed to be the day of the year where people find themselves the lowest on average, so to fight the blues why not take on the plunge. It will be a fun, social event, and the perfect way to start of 2024!
There will be a breath session before the dip to get everyone calm and ready, and after a free hot brew! All money raised in sign up fees and sponsorship will be going to support Lancashire Women.
Health Benefits of Cold Water Therapy
Cold water therapy has been the hot new health buzz for a few years now, following the success of BBC show ‘Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof’ and many people around the globe have reaped the benefits of the new trend.
Health benefits of cold showers include:
- Increased endorphins
- Increased metabolism
- Enhanced circulation
- Increased immunity against common illnesses such as colds and flu
- Lower cortisol levels
- Studies have shown may help ease depression & anxiety
- Soothes sore muscles
Join the Cause! If you’d like to take part in this exciting fundraiser, make sure to sign up today at www.lancashirewomen.org/brave-the-cold
“We are delighted and very proud to be sponsoring this event and supporting an amazing charity like Lancashire Women. Brave The Cold aligns very nicely with the work we do here at Clitheroe Cryo but more importantly raises awareness on the benefits of cold therapy for individuals mental and physical wellbeing. The event is shaping up to be a great day and we are looking forward to joining everyone with the cold plunge on January 14.”
For more information about the work of Lancashire Women, please contact India Glassbrook at [email protected]