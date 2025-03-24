'British Queen of Blues' Elkie Brooks releases final tickets for next week's rescheduled Salford Lowry show

Sixty years into her storied career, Elkie Brooks has added a raft of additional new dates to her Long Farewell Tour due to public demand, as well as rescheduling her Salford Lowry show to Wednesday, April 2.

Last month's original Lowry show was completely sold-out, but had to be postponed at the last minute due to illness. A number of tickets for the Salford Lowry show have now unexpectedly become available due to this rescheduling and are available on a first come, first served basis from both the venue's box-office and Elkie's official website now.

As well as next week's rescheduled Salford date, tickets are also on-sale now for newly-added live shows, set to take placein Fareham, Chester, Wolverhampton, Whitley Bay, Blackpool, Kings Lynn, Basingstoke, Peterborough, Cambridge, Birmingham, Liverpool, London, Buxton, Leicester, Shrewsbury, Cheltenham, Swansea, Harrogate, Edinburgh, Norwich & Nottingham. For a full list of tour dates plus ticket links please visit https://www.elkiebrooks.com/elkie-brooks-tour-dates-2025-2026

As Elkie said recently: "The pandemic closed the doors to our theatres and music halls. To be back onstage, to sing to people, to see faces, hear applause and to share these spaces is truly humbling.”

A celebration of her illustrious, award-winning six decades in music, Elkie will be performing some of her biggest hits on this new tour with her incredible live band including ‘Pearl's A Singer,’‘Lilac Wine,’‘Fool (If You Think It's Over),’ ‘No More The Fool’ and ‘Don't Cry Out Loud’ in a remarkable, career-spanning show which touches on blues, rock and jazz. Fans will also be able to hear material from Elkie’s eagerly anticipated forthcoming twenty-first studio album for the very first time at these new UK live dates.

An exceptional performer with an unmistakable voice which has earned her the moniker 'British Queen Of Blues,’Elkie Brooks never fails to captivate her audience.