Brinnington Hall’s Christmas extravaganza is just around the corner

Residents from Brinnington Hall care home in Stockport are inviting their community to get in the festive spirit at their Christmas Extravaganza on Saturday December 9.

From 1pm until 5pm, all are welcome to shop till they drop at gift and craft stalls and visit Santa’s Brinnington Hall grotto.

Tickled Pink Productions will be putting on a special production of Wizard of Oz at 2.30pm, which guests can take in whilst enjoying delicious, festive refreshments from the Brinnington Hall elves.

70-year-old resident, Liz Cracknell, said: “I can’t wait to see the children’s faces light up on the day of the Christmas Extravaganza.

We’re very busy helping Father Christmas making gifts, and we’re all really looking forward to the festive period - it looks like we will be having lots of fun!”

Karen Harrison, the Home Manager at Brinnington Hall, added: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone through our doors for a Christmas celebration to remember!

“All are welcome, and we’ll have something for everybody to enjoy, so please come along and bring your families and friends.”

The Christmas Extravaganza will take place at Brinnington Hall care home, Middlesex Road, Stockport, Manchester, SK5 8HT.

To find out more please call 01614 063040, email Brinning[email protected] or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.