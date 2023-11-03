News you can trust since 1886
Brilliantly Brutal, a new look at Preston Bus Station: Talk by Michael Akers

Utopian or dystopian, love it, or hate it, it’s definitely time to take another look at this intriguing bus station.
By Patricia HarrisonContributor
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:58 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 17:03 GMT
Preston Bus Station. Photo: Michael AkersPreston Bus Station. Photo: Michael Akers
Preston Bus Station. Photo: Michael Akers

Come along to this fascinating talk. November 6. 7-8.30pm, Central Methodist Church, Lune Street, Preston PR1 3NL. How did a small northern town come to be home to such a unique behemoth of a bus station? What on earth inspired the local architects who designed it? What is Brutalism?

Visitors pay £5 on the door or book on Eventbrite £5.10 to be assured of a place.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/brilliantly-brutal-a-new-look-at-preston-bus-stationtalk-by-michael-akers-tickets-525795196587?aff=oddtdtcreator