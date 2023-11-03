Brilliantly Brutal, a new look at Preston Bus Station: Talk by Michael Akers
Utopian or dystopian, love it, or hate it, it’s definitely time to take another look at this intriguing bus station.
Come along to this fascinating talk. November 6. 7-8.30pm, Central Methodist Church, Lune Street, Preston PR1 3NL. How did a small northern town come to be home to such a unique behemoth of a bus station? What on earth inspired the local architects who designed it? What is Brutalism?
Visitors pay £5 on the door or book on Eventbrite £5.10 to be assured of a place.