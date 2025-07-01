Brand-new Liverpool children's nursery opening this month

By Sophie Nightingale
Contributor
Published 1st Jul 2025, 11:12 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 12:08 BST
A brand-new Kids Planet nursery is set to open in the West Derby area of Liverpool this month with a grand opening celebration on 19th July.

Kids Planet West Derby, part of the award-winning Kids Planet Day Nurseries group, is situated on East Prescot Road next to Alder Hey Hospital.

The new, purpose built nursery will provide care for children aged 0–5 in the heart of the West Derby community.

The nursery has been designed with children’s development and wellbeing in mind, including a specially designed garden tailored for all age groups, where children can enjoy daily outdoor learning experiences in a natural environment.

Kids Planet West Derbyplaceholder image
Kids Planet West Derby

Kids Planet is a family-owned nursery group known for its nurturing, inclusive approach, with nutritious chef-prepared meals, SEND support, and a nature-based curriculum as standard. The group’s commitment to high-quality care is underpinned by its unique happiness guarantee.

Sam Leather, Regional Manager for Kids Planet Day Nurseries, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors in West Derby and welcome the youngest members of this wonderful community. Our team can’t wait to get to know each family, to celebrate every milestone, and to create a place where children feel safe, inspired and truly at home.”

