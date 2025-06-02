Brain damage charity thanks 'fantastic' army of volunteers

Rainbow Hub is saying a very grateful thank you to a small army of volunteers who help them in a variety of ways as the nation celebrates National Volunteers Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the group is set to hold a Volunteers Coffee Morning on Friday 6th June to celebrate the enormous contribution the volunteers make to the Mawdesley-based charity supporting children and young people with neurological and physical disabilities due to brain damage.

Their current volunteers span all ages and backgrounds and carry out an extensive range of jobs from helping keep the grounds tidy, assisting at events, helping with fund raising collections and office administration to wrapping Christmas presents, putting up decorations and assisting the staff who support the children and young people and their families who use the services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess Parker (35) from Croston has volunteered at events and family days for the past few years. After visiting the charity a number of years ago, she was completely blown away by the incredible work and support being offered. As a mum of a special needs child, she said she instantly fell in love with Rainbow Hub and knew she had to offer help in some way.

Jess Parker on the Cross Bay Walk 2025 in aid of Rainbow Hub

Jess said, “volunteering has always been great fun and extremely heartwarming. As well as helping at events and family days, I have also taken part in some of the challenges to help raise awareness and recently completed the Cross Bay Walk.”

She continued, “I am a mum of 3 who enjoys great outdoors, reading, meditating and lots of coffee!! I now have a new hobby – running and will be taking part in the Great North Run this year, all in aid of the wonderful Rainbow Hub family.”

Jess has recently taken on a part time role within the Fundraising team working on Trusts and Grants but will still be volunteering at every opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Rainbow Hub still needs more people to help so they are hoping that anyone with a few hours to spare will go along and see the amazing work they do and the help they need.

Rainbow Hub volunteer Jess Parker

If you would like to know more about volunteering at Rainbow Hub please email [email protected]

or visit www.rainbowhub.org/ for more information about the charity

or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw