News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
40 minutes ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
55 minutes ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
4 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
4 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
7 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

Writer unleashes vampires in Preston's Avenham Park

Preston writer and performance poet has created a story about vampires in Lancashire, notably Preston, and their strange connection to Canadian flesh eating demons. The book raises money for cancer research.

By Arthur ChappellContributor
Published 5th May 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:07 BST
Book Cover For Atlas Of Abominations Book Cover For Atlas Of Abominations
Book Cover For Atlas Of Abominations

Arthur Chappell, local horror writer, bowel cancer survivor, and a frequent poetry performer at Preston open Mic nights such as those at Vinyl Tap, brings terrifying monsters to Preston. Arthur’s story, Student Exchange has just been published in the 9th BHF Book Of Horror Stories - Atlas Of Abominations. Arthur’s tale starts with the massacre of UCLAN students at a Goth party, before vampires chase a survivor through Avenham Park, but they don’t seem to want to kill her or turn her into a vampire, so what are they up to? Could the answer lie with flesh eating demons in the Niagara Falls region of Canada?

Rooted in actual student exchanges the author took part in, the story speculates that different kinds of monsters spend time together to exchange hunting methods and dealing out justice when someone breaks the rules. In this case, the monsters are vampires and Wendigos (a cannibalistic demon from Native American/Canadian mythology).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Arthur’s story is illustrated by award winning science fiction artist Smuzz, who worked on the ABC Warriors for 2000 AD. All proceeds from BHF (British Horror Films books) go to charity.

Copies of Atlas Of Abominations are available on Amazon for £11.99 Edited by Andrew Llewellyn and Ian Talbot Taylor https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0C2SW3F1X?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 979-8391744542

Most Popular

Arthur Chappell, [email protected]

Related topics:PrestonLancashire