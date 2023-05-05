Writer unleashes vampires in Preston's Avenham Park

Arthur Chappell, local horror writer, bowel cancer survivor, and a frequent poetry performer at Preston open Mic nights such as those at Vinyl Tap, brings terrifying monsters to Preston. Arthur’s story, Student Exchange has just been published in the 9th BHF Book Of Horror Stories - Atlas Of Abominations. Arthur’s tale starts with the massacre of UCLAN students at a Goth party, before vampires chase a survivor through Avenham Park, but they don’t seem to want to kill her or turn her into a vampire, so what are they up to? Could the answer lie with flesh eating demons in the Niagara Falls region of Canada?