Writer unleashes vampires in Preston's Avenham Park
Preston writer and performance poet has created a story about vampires in Lancashire, notably Preston, and their strange connection to Canadian flesh eating demons. The book raises money for cancer research.
Arthur Chappell, local horror writer, bowel cancer survivor, and a frequent poetry performer at Preston open Mic nights such as those at Vinyl Tap, brings terrifying monsters to Preston. Arthur’s story, Student Exchange has just been published in the 9th BHF Book Of Horror Stories - Atlas Of Abominations. Arthur’s tale starts with the massacre of UCLAN students at a Goth party, before vampires chase a survivor through Avenham Park, but they don’t seem to want to kill her or turn her into a vampire, so what are they up to? Could the answer lie with flesh eating demons in the Niagara Falls region of Canada?
Rooted in actual student exchanges the author took part in, the story speculates that different kinds of monsters spend time together to exchange hunting methods and dealing out justice when someone breaks the rules. In this case, the monsters are vampires and Wendigos (a cannibalistic demon from Native American/Canadian mythology).
Arthur’s story is illustrated by award winning science fiction artist Smuzz, who worked on the ABC Warriors for 2000 AD. All proceeds from BHF (British Horror Films books) go to charity.
Copies of Atlas Of Abominations are available on Amazon for £11.99 Edited by Andrew Llewellyn and Ian Talbot Taylor https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0C2SW3F1X?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details ISBN-13 : 979-8391744542
Arthur Chappell, [email protected]