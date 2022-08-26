Word Fest. schedule so far: Sir Lenny Henry. Paul O'Grady and Anton Du Beke added to celebrity authors attending inaugural event at Winter Gardens Blackpool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trio of ‘in conversation with’ events will welcome comedian Sir Lenny Henry, presenter Paul O’Grady and professional ballroom and Latin dancer and BBC’s Strictly judge, Anton Du Beke, to chat to fans about their new books and their love of writing.

Sir Lenny Henry’s new book ‘Rising to the Surface’ traces his career through the eighties and nineties from a sixteen year old winning a talent competition and his navigation through the seas of professional comedy. In Conversation with Sir Lenny Henry will take place on Sunday October 9 at 8pm, with all tickets including a signed copy of Rising to the Surface and a meet and greet.

Children and families will get the opportunity to meet Lenny Henry in person as he signs copies of his two children’s novels The Boy With Wings and The Book Of Legends, also on the Sunday from 3pm-4pm, at a once in a lifetime free event.

Sir Lenny Henry will be appearing at the Word Fest. at Blackpool Winter Gardens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul O’Grady will be talking about his children’s book ‘Eddie Albert & the Amazing Animal Gang’ which tells the story of 10 year old Eddie who can talk to animals.

In Conversation with Paul O’Grady will take place on Sunday October 9 at 4pm, with all tickets including a signed copy of Eddie Albert & The Amazing Animal Gang.

A firm Blackpool favourite and Sunday Times Bestselling Author, Anton Du Beke will be previewing his stunning new tale of dance (released October 13) during the blitz centred around the Buckingham Hotel in London. The book tells the story of Raymond de Guise who is on leave from Dunkirk and struggling to find his place in the world. In Conversation with Anton Du Beke will take place on Monday October 10 at 8pm, with all tickets including a signed copy of The Ballroom Blitz and a meet and greet.

The four new events have been added to the already announced programme for Word Fest. including Sir Michael Morpurgo OBE presenting War Horse Live in Concert. War Horse will be joined by events with bestselling authors Milly Johnson, Saul David and Scott Mitchell.

Anton du Beke will be appearing at Word Fest. at Winter Gardens Blackpool

A very special Seasiders Podcast will also take place live at 8pm on Saturday October 8 with special guest, former Blackpool legend Gary Taylor-Fletcher, joining the Seasiders’ podcast team to talk all things Tangerine, past, present and future.

The Seasiders Podcast is the second live podcast event, following the announcement that Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell will host a live version of their podcast ‘The Rest is Politics’ on Saturday October 8.

The Festival is being co-produced by the Winter Gardens Blackpool and local independent bookstore Book Bean & Ice Cream.

Elaine Silverwood, owner of Book Bean & Ice Cream and co-producer of Word Fest. said: “This is the first ever Word Fest. and ticket sales have got off to a flying start. It is the first new literary festival to be scheduled in the north for many years and we are thrilled at the confirmed line up. We can’t wait to welcome the authors and guests to the Winter Gardens Blackpool for a weekend of words.”

The festival takes place from October 7-10, 2022, at Winter Gardens Blackpool.

FULL PROGRAMME OF EVENTS:

Friday October 7, 7.30pm, Opera House

An audience with Scott Mitchell: By Your Side

Saturday October 8, 1pm, Pavilion

Coffee and Cake with Milly Johnson: Together, Again

Saturday October 8, 2om, Renaissance

An audience with Saul David: Devil Dogs

Saturday October 8, 4pm, Pavilion

The Rest Is Politics Live!

Saturday October 8, 8pm, Opera House

Saturday October 8, 8pm, Pavilion

Sunday October 9, 3pm to 4pm

Sunday October 9, 4pm, Conference Centre

Sunday October 9, 8pm, Conference Centre