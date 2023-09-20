News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Upcoming launch of "Discovering Lancashire Pubs"

Discovering Lancashire Pubs (Leyland Hundred West) is a new book, researched and written about the pubs of Lancashire by David Bretherton, who was born and raised in Croston and grew up knowing many of the pubs covered in the book.
By Richard LangfordContributor
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

He now lives in Oxfordshire and travelled frequently to Lancashire over the last twelve months to carry out his research. The book details and widely illustrates over 110 pubs, past and present in and around the Leyland area, and is planned to be the first in a series of books covering the Lancashire area.

Villages/Towns included are Appley Bridge, Bispham, Bretherton, Charnock Richard, Clayton-le-Woods, Croston, Eccleston, Farington, Hesketh Bank, Heskin, Hoole, Hutton, Leyland, Longton, Lostock Hall, Mawdesley, Mere Brow, Midge Hall, Parbold, Penwortham, Rufford, Runshaw, Shaw Green, Tarleton, Ulnes Walton, Walmer Bridge and Wrightington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This project has been supported and is endorsed by the local branch of CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) and captures a bit our local history, featuring many pubs, which sadly are no longer open or still standing today. The book launch, which will be attended by the author is to take place on Monday October 2, 7.30 pm at the Market Ale House, Hough Lane, Leyland and is open to anyone interested in attending.

For further information please contact David at DAAL Publishing on 07851 426354 or e-mail: [email protected].

Related topics:LancashirePubsOxfordshire