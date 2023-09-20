Upcoming launch of "Discovering Lancashire Pubs"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He now lives in Oxfordshire and travelled frequently to Lancashire over the last twelve months to carry out his research. The book details and widely illustrates over 110 pubs, past and present in and around the Leyland area, and is planned to be the first in a series of books covering the Lancashire area.

Villages/Towns included are Appley Bridge, Bispham, Bretherton, Charnock Richard, Clayton-le-Woods, Croston, Eccleston, Farington, Hesketh Bank, Heskin, Hoole, Hutton, Leyland, Longton, Lostock Hall, Mawdesley, Mere Brow, Midge Hall, Parbold, Penwortham, Rufford, Runshaw, Shaw Green, Tarleton, Ulnes Walton, Walmer Bridge and Wrightington.

This project has been supported and is endorsed by the local branch of CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) and captures a bit our local history, featuring many pubs, which sadly are no longer open or still standing today. The book launch, which will be attended by the author is to take place on Monday October 2, 7.30 pm at the Market Ale House, Hough Lane, Leyland and is open to anyone interested in attending.

