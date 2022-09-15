Two day festival opens the book on Lancaster University library

The two-day festival, featuring interactive exhibitions, activities, talks, comedy and live music in the University Library and online, will take place on September 23 and 24.

This is an open invitation to ‘get hands-on’ with objects from Lancaster Museum and calligraphy workshops, to participate as a citizen scientist in current research, to explore Edwardian social media, to discover more about the legendary bands who have played at Lancaster University or peer into a cinema from the past in ‘Seeing in the Dark’, a brand-new digital installation.

Whether you are interested in science or art, want to get hands-on and have fun or just want to find out more about the work that takes place at the University, this fun-filled festival, organised by Lancaster University Library, has activities for all the family including exhibitions and live music.

“Following the success of our first Library Festival last year, we’re delighted to again be offering an engaging and diverse programme of activities as part of this year’s event,” said Phil Cheeseman, associate director of Academic Services, The Library.

“The festival captures the best of what the library does, being inclusive and innovative in all we offer, and bringing communities together.”

If you cannot join in person, many of the events will also be available online.

Full details are provided in the library festival programme which is here

