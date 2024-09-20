'The Yarnfield Yanks' by Fran & Martin Collins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The story of the main American Army Air Force Replacement Depot at Yarnfield, Stone, Staffordshire during World War II. **OUT TODAY!**

The Yarnfield Yanks tells the story of the main American Army Air Force Replacement Depot at Yarnfield, Stone, Staffordshire during World War II and includes many first-hand experiences supplied by relatives of men who were there.

It describes the day-to-day workings of the depot and the effect the American servicemen and women temporarily stationed there had on the local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The book also describes the wider system of air force replacement depots that came under the jurisdiction of the Yarnfield Depot and recounts the activities of other bases in Lancashire, the Midlands and US rest-homes in the south of the UK.

Available at: www.brewinbooks.com

**OUT TODAY!**