The last ever Preston Borough Police Officer has embarked on a new career as an author…

Peter Ferguson was the final Preston copper to be sworn in before the Force was amalgamated into the Lancashire Constabulary in 1969.

Last night, he said: “My wife Olive always joked that made me a collector’s item, saying she’d get me stuffed and mounted for a museum if anything were to happen to me!”

79-year-old Peter – who lives in Fulwood, Preston, has written the memoir called ‘You’ve got to Laugh: Lighter Memories of a Crime-Fighting Life’.

He explained:” I’ve been telling stories about my time in the Police for years, and my family always told me I should write them down.

“After I lost my wife in 2023, it started out as a way to pass the time on Winter nights, creating a sort of record for them.

“My daughter encouraged me to get it published for a wider audience.”

Newspaper clipping

It’s not all laughs. In the book, Peter tells how he accidentally foiled a kidnapping during a Preston bank heist.

Some readers may recognise themselves, family members, or friends in the revolving cast of characters although Peter has changed some names in the interests of discretion.

He added:” I’ve had some great feedback on it so far, people seem to be finding it entertaining so what more could I ask for? “

‘You’ve got to Laugh: Lighter Memories of a Crime-Fighting Life’ is currently as a paperback and an e-book on Amazon.