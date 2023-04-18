The Book-Lovers’ Retreat by Heidi Swain

Pour a glass of your favourite tipple and escape into the warmth and wonder of summer loving with the queen of feelgood Heidi Swain in a gorgeous new standalone novel that asks whether fiction can inspire real life.

Swain, who lives with her family in picturesque south Norfolk, has won thousands of hearts with her enchanting stories set in Wynbridge, the fictional Fenland town where love blossoms whatever the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, in The Book-Lovers’ Retreat, she has chosen an idyllic new hideaway in a stunning location in the heart of the beautiful Lake District to showcase her talent for blending escapist romance, domestic drama and a perfectly imagined cast of characters with real-life challenges in the modern world.

Sometimes a book grabs you by the heart and grows to mean everything to you. That’s what Hope Falls is to friends Emily, Rachel and Tori. So, when the three Hope Falls obsessives get the chance to spend a whole summer at the cottage in Lakeside, where the film adaptation was located, they know it is going to be the holiday of a lifetime.

Spending six weeks away in the Lake District will give them a chance to re-evaluate their life choices. For Emily to decide which way her career as a data analyst will go... the safe route, or the more risky creative option? Rachel, meanwhile, must decide whether she really wants to move in with her increasingly clingy partner Jeremy.

Then Tori has to drop out at the last moment because her wealthy dad has pulled the plug on her lavish over-spending, and her space is offered to a replacement Hope Falls afficionado, Alex, a self-employed graphic designer from Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when Alex turns out not to be the person they expected (Alex being an extremely good-looking man!), the dream holiday takes an unforeseen turn. And as the summer develops, so does their friendship.

Could this be where they uncover their future selves, find love in all its forms, and where their lives will change course forever?

If you’re in need of a book hug to escape the worries of the world, look no further than this magical tale of love, friendships, discovering your true self, looking to the future, and daring to tread an uncertain path to new beginnings.

Avid readers and film lovers will love the concept of retracing the steps of characters from a favourite book, and fans of the great outdoors will be bowled over by Swain’s homage to the sights, sounds and sheer majesty of the Lake District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And this beguiling landscape is the perfect backdrop to a delightful celebration of the joys and complexities of relationships as the newly minted friendship group get to know each and love starts to blossom amidst the glittering lakes, the fabulous fells, and a host of wild and wet adventures.

Expect miles of smiles, laughter, and tears, lashings of spilled secrets, and the fun of meeting a charismatic cast of characters, and you have the perfect sunshine sparkler for spring and summer reading.