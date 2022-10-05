The Spectaculars by Jodie Garnish and Nathan Collins

Age 9 plus:

The Spectaculars

Jodie Garnish and Nathan Collins

There’s just one word to describe a dazzling new series which combines the fun of the theatre with the wonder of magic... spectacular!

Playwright, performer and author Jodie Garnish – who has sung, danced and performed her way across the UK and Italy – uses her own experiences of the magical whirlwind of theatre life for this thrill-filled adventure.

Featuring a travelling theatre and boarding school where ‘spectaculars’ are trained in the theatrical arts, whether that’s on or off stage, The Spectaculars comes in a beautiful hardback edition with the added joy of a stunning hidden cover under the dust jacket, and combines magic, theatre and danger with a large pinch of starstuff!

When three figures arrive at Harper Woolfe’s window in a flying canoe, informing her that she is due to start her apprenticeship, Harper discovers she is a Spectacular – a magical performer, gifted special powers from the stars. Harper is thrilled to be part of the Spectaculars’ travelling theatre and boarding school, the Wondria, until everything is plunged into great danger. With her new friends Trick and Thief, Harper sets out to save her school... but while dreams come true at the Wondria, nightmares might just be lurking in the wings.

Expect flying canoes, letters sent by toast post, and a marvellously magical world brought to vibrant life by the black and white illustrations of Nathan Collins, as Garnish raises the curtain on a show that looks set to run and run!

(Usborne Publishing, hardback, £12.99)

Age 12 plus:

Miss Peregrine’s Museum of Wonders: An Indispensable Guide to the Dangers and Delights of the Peculiar World for the Instruction of New Arrivals

Ransom Riggs

If you fell in love with US author Ransom Riggs’ super-spooky but splendidly spectacular Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children six-book series, then you’ll want to get your hands on this delightful, deluxe companion guide.

The spooky but spectacularly entertaining fantasy series features unforgettable stories that mix fiction and vintage photography in a thrilling reading experience. The specially selected sepia photographs are from the personal archives of different collectors, as well as the author’s own extensive collection, and create the perfect backdrop to his powerfully imaginative narrative.

This gloriously rich and enthralling handbook is perfect for long-time fans and new readers alike, covering everything from how to blend in with suspicious ‘normals’ to the most popular time loops to visit as a time-travelling tourist.

This essential volume is the ideal starting point for anyone curious about the world of Miss Peregrine with an overview of its strange history, curious practices, fascinating places, the most famous (and infamous) members of its peculiar families, and much more.

Written in Miss Peregrine's inimitable style, it is also a dramatic expansion of the universe that fans have already come to love, introducing countless new peculiars, enemies, time loops, stories and secrets, in addition to hundreds of haunting and never-before-seen photographs and select illustrations.

Addictively page-turning, and with a spine-tingling fantasy at its heart, this beautifully produced and illustrated book is guaranteed to delight adults, teens, and anyone who relishes an adventure in the shadows of time!

(Puffin, hardback, £14.99)

Age 8 plus:

Spaceboy

David Walliams and Adam Stower

Tuck into the wit and wacky adventures that spill from the pen of multi-million bestselling author David Walliams and the creative genius of illustrator Adam Stower as they spin youngsters into space on a mind-blowing, mystery-packed mission.

Spaceboy – with its wild, out-of-this-world backdrop – harnesses the pioneering spirit of the 1960s Space Race for a breathless cinematic romp full of mystery, action, laughs, surprises... and a secret that could change the course of history.

It’s the 1960s and America and Russia are in a race to conquer space. Twelve-year-old American orphan Ruth lives in the middle of nowhere with her awful auntie. She loves climbing trees, making a mess and throwing stones, but the thing she loves most is space. The girl is obsessed. She spends her days reading comics about alien invasions, doodling UFOs, watching B-movies about Earth being invaded by creatures from Mars… and at night she gazes at the stars through her old, battered telescope and dreams of an outer space adventure. Until one night, Ruth creeps out of bed in the attic room of her rickety old farmhouse to watch the stars – and is just dozing off when she spots something blazing across the sky. Something that looks like a flying saucer! Is she dreaming? No! And the flying saucer is on fire… But when the UFO crash-lands in the cornfield, and Ruth rushes to help, she finds a mystery – and an adventure – beyond her wildest dreams.

Walliams is on his best storytelling form in this hilarious, space-hopping romp as young readers join quick-thinking Ruby, her three-legged dog Yuri (named after her hero Yuri Gagarin, the first person to go to outer space), bossy American space boffin Dr Schock, and Spaceboy, a mysterious figure in a shiny silver spacesuit and mirrored helmet, for some of the most extraordinary antics this side of the solar system.

Expect danger, daring, a heartwarming friendship and guffaws galore – all brought to life by Stower’s gallery of anarchic illustrations – and don’t stop until you reach infinity!

(HarperCollinsChildren’sBooks, hardback, £14.99)

Age 9 plus:

Joyful, Joyful: Stories Celebrating Black Voices

Created by Dapo Adeola with a Foreword by Patrice Lawrence

‘Black writers from around the world are reminding us of the power of love, community and kindness,’ declares award-winning British writer and journalist Patrice Lawrence in her Foreword to a very special book celebrating a chorus of Black voices.

Curated by Dapo Adeola, author, character designer and British Book Awards Illustrator of the Year, Joyful, Joyful is truly a book to make a song and dance about... a beautiful, hardback gift book packed full of fun, attitude and a colourful array of illustrations.

At its beating heart is a diverse and empowering collection of stories and poems celebrating joy and showcasing forty talented Black writers and artists from across the world.

The stories feature a fabulously eclectic mix, including tales of a mythical whale, a message from the future, a Halloween dance competition, a talking book, a miraculous discovery in a moment of lost hope, and the joy of Nan’s Jollof rice, a story written by Adeola to celebrate his Nigerian heritage.

With creative artwork from an array of talented illustrators including Ken Wilson Max, Adeola, Dorcas Magbadelo, Odera Igbokwe and Denzell Dankwah, alongside stories and poems by the likes of Malorie Blackman, Alex Wheatle, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé and Dorothy Koomson, these short stories and poems are ideal for younger readers but can be enjoyed by all ages.

With love, defiance, laughter, joy and power shining out from the pages, this the perfect gift book to leave readers feeling hopeful about their future... and strong enough to fight for it.

(Two Hoots, hardback, £20)

Age 8 plus:

Super Ghost

Greg James and Chris Smith and Amy Nguyen

Award-winning authors and Radio 1 broadcasters, Greg James and Chris Smith, team up again for a superhero adventure that is guaranteed to have readers laughing all the way to Paragon City!

This is the top team that gave us the hilarious Kid Normal series, and the guffaw-inducing The Great Dream Robbery, so expect to split your sides and giggle till your tummy hurts when you join them on this action-packed journey into the unknown.

It's just another day at the office for world-famous superhero Doctor Extraordinary as he battles his arch-nemesis Captain Chaos in yet another epic showdown. Unfortunately this one doesn’t quite go to plan and they both get blown up inside a giant robot. The doc’s number-one fan, twelve-year-old Sonny Nelson, is devastated. A world without heroes is totally rubbish! But things take an even more extraordinary turn when Doctor Ex returns as a ghost and only Sonny can see him. With Paragon City under attack from cute baby pandas, Sonny and his best friend, Spot, must help Doctor Extraordinary save the world one final time.

There are laughs aplenty in this tale of thrills, spills, chaos and crystals as James and Smith plunge youngsters into their unforgettable comedy caper which has a big, warm heart and bears inspirational messages about friendship, family and what it takes to be a real hero.

Add on the fabulous illustrations of Vietnamese artist Amy Nguyen, and the grinning pandas surprise hidden under the dust jacket, and you have the perfect gift book for your own young adventurers!

(Puffin, hardback, £12.99)

Age 9 plus:

Tyger

SF Said and Dave McKean

‘There are three doors that I may show you. You will find a different kind of power behind each one...’ Author SF Said, whose debut novel, Varjak Paw won the Nestlé Smarties Prize, immerses young readers in a strange, alternate world in a thrilling new novel starring a mysterious and mythical animal. Adam has found something incredible in a rubbish dump in London. It’s a creature called a tyger but however magical it is, the animal is in danger, and Adam and his friend Zadie are determined to help. But it isn’t just the tyger's life at stake... their whole world is on the verge of destruction. Can they learn to use their powers before it’s too late? Said’s atmospheric and cautionary tale opens up a gateway to an extraordinary other world and the canvas for a thrilling eco-themed adventure. Fabulously illustrated by artist, photographer, filmmaker and musician Dave McKean, and with a beautiful, gold-foiled cover under the dust jacket, Tyger is a dazzling adventure which inspires and instils hope in its realisation of the sparks and hidden powers that lie within us all. The secret of seeing this hidden power, and learning how to use it, is itself the machine that powers this wonderful story.

(David Fickling Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Night We Got Stuck in a Story

Ben Miller and Daniela Jaglenka Terrazzini

Are you ready to climb into the adventure of your dreams? Following the smash hit success of his bestselling novel The Day We Fell Into a Fairytale, actor, comedian and bestselling author Ben Miller is back to blow young minds with another breathtaking tale set in that same dark and forbidding world of magic. Adventure-loving siblings Lana and Harrison are staying with their grandparents when they discover their favourite play tree – where stories with dark and dangerous characters come to life – is under threat, along with some rare spiders. That night, an enchanted golden thread leads them up through the hollow of the tree into a storybook land where wind and rain rage and a fearsome beast terrifies all who live there. When Harrison is kidnapped by the evil Spider Queen, Lana must do whatever it takes to find him, save the villagers and restore the balance of the storybook world before the night is out. Featuring the beautiful, atmospheric black and white illustrations of Daniela Jaglenka Terrazzini, The Night We Got Stuck in a Story is a thrilling story about stories and a celebration of the power of imagination, but it’s also about a sister going that extra mile for her brother and a reminder about the fragility of our planet’s natural world. The perfect gift book, with its stunning illustrations, warm heart, and all-action, thrills-and-spills adventures – laced throughout with Miller’s irrepressible wit – this is another classic-in-the-making from an exciting and inventive storyteller.

(Simon & Schuster Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Girl, the Ghost and the Lost Name

Reece Carter

Welcome to Elston-Fright where witches lurk, sea monsters roam and a dead girl is on the hunt for answers! Youngsters will devour the spooks, spectres and spiders in high-profile Australian nutritionist Reece Carter’s debut children’s novel which stars an unlikely heroine called Corpse and her deliciously dark adventures. Packed with chills and fizzing with black magic – ideal for Halloween fans – this a story steeped in dead funny giggles, thrilling atmospherics and magical moments. ‘If my hair looks like bright green seaweed, it’s because that’s exactly what it is. My eyes, a pair of abalone shells, polished blue by sand. Teeth, two rows of pebbles. And my skin is made of wax.’ Corpse never asked to be a kid ghost. She doesn’t remember anything from her life... all she knows is her home on the rock-that-doesn’t-exist, her friend Simon the huntsman spider, and the vile Witches whose magic she steals. So, when she discovers that there’s a powerful treasure which could give her all the answers to what she last lost – her memories, her family, her name – Corpse sets off to find it. On her journey across the stormy sea, she must battle magic, sea monsters and a cruel figure from her past. But the Witches want the treasure too. And they will do anything to get it first. With messages about love, friendship, family and bravery, and written with just the right balance of creep and comedy, this magical, mesmerising story is guaranteed to cast a spell.

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Witchstorm

Tim Tilley

There’s a storm awaiting inside every witch... it just needs to be awoken! The magic of nature comes alive again in the gifted hands of author and illustrator Tim Tilley who burst on to the children’s fiction scene last year with his award-winning eco-adventure Harklights. And after that stunning debut, Tilley sweeps us away again on a brilliant broomstick ride into a world of spills, thrills and lost treasure. Will believes in witches and the stories he has grown up with... of mythical storm-lions, disappearing villages, and secret songs. Most of all, he believes the tales of magical treasure hidden in the Fens centuries ago... treasure that he has to find to solve the mystery of his Ma’s disappearance. Then, in the eye of a storm, a witch arrives. She holds the key to finding the lost treasure, a powerful magical object that can summon storms, but someone else is searching for it too and if it falls into the wrong hands, Will’s beloved home could be destroyed and with it, his chances of ever finding his Ma. Will’s epic quest is filled with riddles, ruined towers, cloud cities and broomstick chases as he battles to save everything he loves before time runs out. Get ready for storms, spells, and a thrilling ecological twist in a story that packs in all the atmospherics of a fairy tale, timely messages about our endangered natural world, and Tilley’s stunning black and white illustrations. The perfect reading package!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Power of Architecture: 25 Modern Buildings from Around the World

Annette Roeder and Pamela Baron

There aren’t many of us who haven’t marvelled at iconic buildings like the Parthenon, the Cathedral of Notre Dame, and the Great Pyramids... but what about some of the equally valuable lessons we can learn from classic, modern architecture? German architect, illustrator and author Annette Roeder, and US water colour illustrator Pamela Baron, who has a special interest in art history and architecture, combine their talents on this fascinating book which features some special buildings situated in the Global South and among underrepresented populations. Beautifully illustrated throughout, The Power of Architecture investigates how contemporary architects from a variety of cultures are addressing issues of climate change, income inequality, and limited resources by designing buildings that are as innovative as they are beautiful. Each building is presented in a double-page spread featuring Baron’s exquisitely detailed illustrations that highlight the design, natural surroundings, and the people who live, work, or play there. Roeder’s pitch-perfect text outlines the structure’s unique contribution to the field of architecture, and invites readers to wonder why the building works and to find out more about it. The perfect stepping stone for designers of the future, the book also teaches children how architecture can help the people it shelters and the planet on which it is built.

(Prestel, hardback, £14.99)

Age 7 plus:

The Ultimate Guide to Growing Dragons

Andy Shepherd and Sara Ogilvie

Everybody knows that babies don’t grow on trees… but not many people (whisper it!) know that dragons really do grow on trees! Welcome to the enchanting companion title to Andy Shepherd and Sara Ogilvie’s bestselling The Boy Who Grew Dragons series, Shepherd’s exquisitely imagined and truly magical series about a little boy called Tomas who discovered a magical tree at the bottom of his grandad’s garden which went on to capture the hearts of both children and their parents. In this new adventure, we discover that Tomas is officially the Grand High Dragon Master. He has lived with his dragons, Flicker and Zing, and grown dozens more. An expert at caring for the dragonfruit tree, he knows all the tricks for training dragons, nurturing dragonfruit seedlings and defusing dragon poo. And now he has this brilliant idea. He and his friends have got to write down all their dragon expertise in one easy-to-read place, for them, and anyone else who might find themselves growing dragons! The only problem is that Tomas’s friends, Ted, Kat, Kai, Liam and Aura, are currently scattered all around the world, from Suffolk to Mexico to China. Perhaps if they can get their heads together, they can figure this all out and create the most brilliant ultimate guide ever? Of course, what they don’t realise is they still have a lot to learn about dragons! Beautifully illustrated by the award-winning and talented Ogilvie, young readers will love sharing giggles, the gentle joys of growing and nurturing, and the strength that comes from family and friendship.

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Anisha, Accidental Detective: Fright Night!

Serena Patel and Emma McCann

Anisha Mistry’s larger-than-life British-Indian family steal the show AGAIN in the latest baffling mystery for everyone’s favourite (accidental!) detective. Serena Patel and illustrator Emma McCann are back with the sixth case in their laugh-out-loud, award-winning detective series starring reluctant sleuth Anisha and her best friend and fellow investigator Milo. And this time, there’s a spooky mystery at school at Halloween time with everyone excited about the upcoming school disco. But not everyone is excited... it’s a bit much for Anisha who doesn’t relish all that dressing-up and dancing. She would rather cosy up with a good book, but Milo, Mindy and Manny are all super excited. Or at least, they were excited until all these strange things started happening... messages appearing on the whiteboard, lights flickering on and off, books flying off the library shelves. Some of the other kids have been whispering that the school is haunted, but Mr Graft says that if the spooky mischief doesn't stop, then the disco will be cancelled. Looks like a mission for Anisha... accidental ghost detective! Join Anisha and Milo as they head off on a spooky adventure, and share all the fun, action and mystery that always seem to appear when the madcap Mistry family are in the spotlight.

(Usborne, paperback, £6.99)

Age 3 plus:

Everybody Feels Fear

Ashwin Chacko

‘Love is the fuel of courage... and where love lives, fear cannot be.’ Ashwin Chacko – an Indian author, illustrator, designer and motivational speaker whose mission is to champion creativity and empower people to find their inner spark – gives youngsters plenty of food for thought in his bold and beautiful picture book. Filled with colour and a sense of youthful exuberance, this interactive book encourages little ones to laugh at their fears and realise that we all feel afraid sometimes. Everybody Feels Fear acts as a useful tool to help children talk about, relate to, and laugh about their own fears by using a quirky text and bright illustrations that address issues around self-esteem. Packed with positive messages that feeling fear is not something to be ashamed of, and that we are all in this together, no matter what, whoever we are, and wherever we are, Chacko’s insightful story is an inspiration for readers both young and old.

(DK, hardback, £9.99)

Age 3 plus:

I Really Want to Share

Simon Philip and Lucia Gaggiotti

Don’t miss your share of the fun! Top picture book team Simon Philip and Lucia Gaggiotti are back with a brilliantly funny take on growing families and the particularly tricky challenge of introducing new siblings. This talented author and illustrator duo are calming more troubled brows and easing temper tantrums with the enchanting follow-up to their perennially popular picture books I Really Want to Win, I Really Want the Cake and I Really Want to Shout which have won the hearts of children and parents everywhere. Blending Philip’s wonderful rhyming text – full of humour, joy and down-to-earth domestic dilemmas – with Gaggiotti’s gallery of big, bold illustrations, young readers meet up again with our playful but naughty little heroine. And this time, she has to learn big lessons about getting used to having a baby brother... a conundrum she tackles with mixed results! What happens when you really, really want to share but you really, really don’t know how? Sharing takes some getting used to as she quickly finds out. There is so much to enjoy and empathise with in this engaging picture book… the sense of youthful exuberance coupled with the all-too-familiar feelings of confused frustration, Gaggiotti’s delightfully expressive and energetic illustrations, and the important messages about how to cope with a new family member.