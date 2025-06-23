Some of Us Are Liars by Fiona Cummins

Tragedy, betrayal and the simmering menace of long-held resentments are just some of the delicious ingredients that combine to make Essex-based writer Fiona Cummins’ gripping new thriller one of this summer’s best reads.

Some of Us Are Liars is the third book starring Cummins’ brooding, anti-hero detective Saul Anguish, a complex man whose deeply emotional and empathetic skills have won the hearts and minds of readers in his two previous outings, Into the Dark and All Of Us Are Broken.

Set against the backdrop of a terrible tragedy, and the slow unfurling of a family’s hidden history, deceptions and secrets, this tension-packed new case for young Detective Constable Anguish comes with Cummins’ now trademark ‘never saw it coming’ twist which will leave readers gasping for breath.

When Jen Miller entrusts her youngest child – four-year-old Teddy – to the care of her beloved sisters for ‘the party to end all parties’ in celebration of Jen’s recent wedding, their parents’ golden wedding and her youngest sister’s fortieth birthday, she has no idea of the devastating tragedy that is about to unfold.

The lavish party is in the hands of Jen’s eldest sister, the renowned beauty and global superstar Winter Kellaway, who is pulling out all the stops at her luxurious beachside estate in Essex after filming a lucrative television series. Winter (real name Deborah) has always been generous to a fault to her two sisters, Jen and youngest sibling Alyssa, telling them, ‘All for one and one for all.’

And so the decorations are flawless, the champagne is on ice and the guests start arriving for what Winter promises will be ‘the greatest weekend of our lives.’ But one misstep will have heartbreaking consequences that will rock this close-knit family to their core. With her life in pieces, how can Jen ever begin to forgive?

Enter Saul, the brilliant but tormented Essex police detective who is called in to investigate and uncovers a long-buried and shocking family secret. As the trail to find the truth takes a dramatic turn, they must now all face the reality that you can never truly leave the past behind…

Cummins, a former journalist and a graduate of the Faber Academy, delivers one of her most intriguing and heart-rending thrillers yet… a deep, dark, devastating and immaculately plotted tale full of powerful emotions, unique and compelling characters, and nail-biting suspense.

With a drip-feed of shocking revelations, a sense of dread that permeates every page, and a mystery that explores some of humanity’s shadowy corners, Some of Us Are Liars is an unforgettable whodunit and destined to be another winner for an exciting author.

(Macmillan, hardback, 18.99)