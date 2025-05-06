Route 116 To Sonoma is here
'An inspiring, often deeply personal and moving 'living legacy'…packed with a cornucopian synthesis of sharp anecdotes, research precis, reflection opportunities and gentle advice.'
PROF BARRY J HYMER,
EMERITUS PROFESSOR OF PSYCHOLOGY IN EDUCATION,
UNIVERSITY OF CUMBRIA
116 Sonoma Waypoint Wisdoms Revealed
Through The Four Seasons Of Life
ROUTE 116 TO SONOMA is a helpful guide for navigating the various stages of life and career. Drawing on over 35 years of experience, Ross McWilliam explores the ‘Four Seasons of Life’. This book offers practical insights for young professionals starting their journey, those facing burnout, or anyone seeking a renewed sense of purpose.
Ross emphasizes the importance of reviewing who you are now, identifying gaps in your knowledge, and using this awareness to unlock your full potential. Sometimes, success might mean aiming for less, celebrating strengths, or re-defining your goals altogether.
Having worked with over 1,500 educational institutions and 500 businesses across a diverse spectrum, Ross brings a wealth of experience. He has impacted over a million people through keynote speaking, training, and writing.
ROUTE 116 TO SONOMA is a valuable resource for anyone looking to achieve sustained success