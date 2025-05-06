Route 116 To Sonoma is here

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This newly released book is written by an author of over 35 years experience training people. Its a self help book about how to find your rightful place in life and is aimed at people pf all ages. Packed full of tips, observations and useful short videos, the author gently guides the reader through ways that will make an immediate impact.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'An inspiring, often deeply personal and moving 'living legacy'…packed with a cornucopian synthesis of sharp anecdotes, research precis, reflection opportunities and gentle advice.'

PROF BARRY J HYMER,

EMERITUS PROFESSOR OF PSYCHOLOGY IN EDUCATION,

Book Cover

UNIVERSITY OF CUMBRIA

116 Sonoma Waypoint Wisdoms Revealed

Through The Four Seasons Of Life

ROUTE 116 TO SONOMA is a helpful guide for navigating the various stages of life and career. Drawing on over 35 years of experience, Ross McWilliam explores the ‘Four Seasons of Life’. This book offers practical insights for young professionals starting their journey, those facing burnout, or anyone seeking a renewed sense of purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launch day at Booths

Ross emphasizes the importance of reviewing who you are now, identifying gaps in your knowledge, and using this awareness to unlock your full potential. Sometimes, success might mean aiming for less, celebrating strengths, or re-defining your goals altogether.

Having worked with over 1,500 educational institutions and 500 businesses across a diverse spectrum, Ross brings a wealth of experience. He has impacted over a million people through keynote speaking, training, and writing.

ROUTE 116 TO SONOMA is a valuable resource for anyone looking to achieve sustained success