Route 116 To Sonoma is here

By Ross McWilliam
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 14:59 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 16:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This newly released book is written by an author of over 35 years experience training people. Its a self help book about how to find your rightful place in life and is aimed at people pf all ages. Packed full of tips, observations and useful short videos, the author gently guides the reader through ways that will make an immediate impact.

'An inspiring, often deeply personal and moving 'living legacy'…packed with a cornucopian synthesis of sharp anecdotes, research precis, reflection opportunities and gentle advice.'

PROF BARRY J HYMER,

EMERITUS PROFESSOR OF PSYCHOLOGY IN EDUCATION,

Book CoverBook Cover
Book Cover

UNIVERSITY OF CUMBRIA

116 Sonoma Waypoint Wisdoms Revealed

Through The Four Seasons Of Life

ROUTE 116 TO SONOMA is a helpful guide for navigating the various stages of life and career. Drawing on over 35 years of experience, Ross McWilliam explores the ‘Four Seasons of Life’. This book offers practical insights for young professionals starting their journey, those facing burnout, or anyone seeking a renewed sense of purpose.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Launch day at BoothsLaunch day at Booths
Launch day at Booths

Ross emphasizes the importance of reviewing who you are now, identifying gaps in your knowledge, and using this awareness to unlock your full potential. Sometimes, success might mean aiming for less, celebrating strengths, or re-defining your goals altogether.

Having worked with over 1,500 educational institutions and 500 businesses across a diverse spectrum, Ross brings a wealth of experience. He has impacted over a million people through keynote speaking, training, and writing.

ROUTE 116 TO SONOMA is a valuable resource for anyone looking to achieve sustained success

Related topics:PsychologyUniversity of Cumbria
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice