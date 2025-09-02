Roadside Night by Erwin S. Nistler & Gerry P. Broderick

In this moody, hard-edged noir – teeming with deception and sexual tension – a battle-weary ex-Marine is drawn by a beguiling stranger into a spiral of robbery and murder along the California coast where each shadow harbours treachery and every promise comes at a price.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roadside Night is the work of Erwin S. Nistler and Gerry P. Broderick, two virtually unknown writers. Broderick, a Canadian, earned renown as the controller for Mike Todd Productions, a company instrumental in the evolution of widescreen cinema, before taking his own life aged just forty-three in 1955 midway through the making of the Oscar-winning Around the World in 80 Days. First published in 1951 by Pyramid Books and reissued this month, the novel carries the same air of mystery and tragedy that enveloped its authors.

Set on the Southern California coast, this lean and gritty tale is narrated by Buck Randall, a 28-year-old former Marine who is trying to eke out a living on the edge of the Pacific where he runs a dilapidated motel and bar, aided only by Dominic, ‘an old drifter who came by one day and stayed on.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buck is rugged and world-weary, carrying the invisible scars of war and personal loss. His business barely scrapes by but it’s enough to keep him afloat, and the regulars who frequent his bar are as much companions as customers. Then into his simple, if dreary, world drifts Sylvia Landon, a mysterious and alluring figure whose arrival in a flashy convertible turns every head, especially Buck’s.

Sylvia is the kind of woman who carries a cloud of intrigue and regret about her. Schooled abroad and once accustomed to a life of privilege, she is now reduced to working as a secretary for a wealthy employer who is confined to a wheelchair, ‘a sick man with interests scattered all over the world.’ Her tales of Havana, Hawaii, Rio and ‘yachting in the Caribbean’ leave Buck painfully aware of the gulf between her world and his, stirring both desire and insecurity within him.

When Sylvia makes a return trip to his lonely stretch of coastline, Buck is swept up in a tide of hope and longing. Enigmatic and sophisticated, she keeps her emotions locked away, captivating Buck not only with her ‘greenish eyes and the longest eyelashes’ he’s ever seen but also with her ability to remain at once approachable and tantalisingly distant. Buck, for all his rough edges, finds himself daydreaming of a future together, even as he suspects he may be just another chapter in her chequered past.

Caught in this emotional undertow is Joyce, the beautiful and naïve 18-year-old who has nursed a crush on Buck for years. Her heartbreak is palpable as Buck’s obsession with Sylvia deepens. When Sylvia finally spends the night with him, Buck’s hopes are briefly revived. Yet, even in the afterglow, doubts gnaw at him…will Sylvia return, or was he merely a passing diversion in her restless life?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Buck is drawn further into Sylvia’s orbit, he discovers a woman marked by past heartbreak and entangled in dubious affairs. Sylvia, pragmatic and jaded, proposes a dangerous scheme to Buck… help her steal a briefcase of cash from her boss.

Her worldliness clashes with Buck’s self-deprecating admission: ‘I’m small time.’ Yet desire and desperation keep the pair bound together. Meanwhile, Joyce becomes an unwitting pawn as Buck manipulates her to keep their scheme secret, adding further guilt and tension to Buck’s already heavy conscience.

Together, they set out on a perilous path, with Sylvia masterminding a high-stakes heist which drags Buck deeper into the underworld. As the plan unravels, Buck’s need for her approval drives him to ever greater crimes, culminating in a gripping and powerful finale.

At once bleak and atmospheric, Roadside Night is a taut, character-driven page-turner, brimming with biting wit and electrifying passions and, in the tradition of the best noir thrillers, it is also deeply and unforgettably human.

(Black Gat, paperback, £19.95)