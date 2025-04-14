Preston-born author wins prestigious international literary award.

KD has lived on the Fylde Coast for over thirty years, but she was born and bred in Preston, which she still considers home.

Author of the stylishly addictive Sherlock Holmes and Irene Mystery series, KD is no stranger to awards and accolades.

Her debut novel, "Song for Someone" Book One, was a finalist last year at the Chanticleer International Book Awards- The Chatelaine, and Short-Listed for best series. A recent International Impact Award winner, Crimson Quill nominee, a proud recipient of the Editors Gold Seal and Top Pick Award winner at Author Shout.

Five-star editorial reviews followed from Readers Favorite, Book Viral, Literary Titan and The Historical Fiction Company, which describes KD's debut novel as " An evocative masterpiece that masterfully interwines the nuances of historical fiction, mystery and romance, into a tale that stands out in contemporary literature. Song for Someone is not just a book; it's an experience!- Dee Marley.

"Meet Me in Milan", the third of the series, was a semifinalist for Short Prose and Novellas at the Ciba's. KD's latest book in this thrilling series, " The Whistle of Revenge", has already garnered excellent five-star reviews and ratings on Amazon, Goodreads and Book Bub. Critics consider this jaw-dropping, exciting follow-up to Doyle's Hound of the Baskevilles to be the best of the series.

You can check out KD's books here, which, although part of a series, can be read as stand-alone stories. They are all available on Kindle and in paperback, and widely available.

https://mybook.to/KDSherrinford

KD hopes to return to Preston during the weekend of 20th-21st September as an attending author at the Preston Arts Crime Festival. To keep in touch or to order signed copies, email KD at [email protected]. You can check out her Facebook author page. https://www.facebook.com/KDSherrinford

Website https://emilydaniel16.ag-sites.net

https://instagram.com/kdsherrinford

Book Two of the multi-award winning Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler series.

Book 3 of the Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler mysteries https://mybook.to/MeetInMilan