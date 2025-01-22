Preston-born author reaches the finals of The Chanticleer International Book Awards for the second time.
KD was born and raised in Preston. Although she moved to the Fylde Coast over 30 years ago, she still considers Preston her home. Her late father, Denis O'Doherty, wrote short stories and poetry. He worked for The LEP in his later years.
KD is no stranger to the Chanticleer Finals after her debut novel, Book 1 of The stylishly addictive Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler Mysteries Song for Someone, was nominated last year for The Chatelaine.
She feels honoured that Book 2 of the series made the final cut and is now being considered for first place in the short story and Novella category. The winner will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in Bellingham, Washington, USA, on April 5th.
KD's books were read by a panel of Independent judges who trawled through a selection of works from 36 countries before the finalists were announced.
Moving forward, KD recently completed Book 4, " The Whistle of Revenge", a captivating and exciting follow-up to The Hound of The Baskervilles. Released on the 30th of December, the book is already garnering excellent reviews and is considered by many to be the best of the series.
KD will be an attending author at The Leeds Book Festival on February 2.
You can check out KD's books here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BN16RPQY
email [email protected]
Follow her on her Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/KDSherrinford