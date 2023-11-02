News you can trust since 1886
"Not for the faint hearted" -Local author launches debut sci-fi novel

Local author and Independent Councillor for Fylde East, Kelly Farrington, has just launched his debut novel, Absorption.
By Dan WarbrickContributor
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 14:14 GMT
Absorption is a Florida-based, dark gang-based thriller, with geopolitics and of a sci-fi twist thrown into the mix. The book’s anti-hero, Damian Gent, must battle in the face of evil to maintain his humanity.

Kelly says: “The idea of the book came to me pre-Covid. Four years, major edits and three re-writes and Absorption is finally out. I don’t want to give too much of the plot away, but the book challenges the reader to connect with the anti-hero, Damian Gent. He is not very likeable – or is he?”

Kelly is a talented writer and is already a published poet (See Life in Lockdown) and writes content as part of his job as a Group Marketing Manager for the Bayswood Care Group.

For those wanting to buy the novel as Christmas presents, Kelly does issue the following warning: ‘Absorption is NOT for the faint-hearted and contains adult themes! Make sure you only buy it for adults you know will be able to sleep well after reading some of the scary scenes!’

You can read about the book and reserve pre-launch copies on Amazon here: Pre-order on Amazon here

