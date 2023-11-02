"Not for the faint hearted" -Local author launches debut sci-fi novel

Local author and Independent Councillor for Fylde East, Kelly Farrington, has just launched his debut novel, Absorption.

Absorption is a Florida-based, dark gang-based thriller, with geopolitics and of a sci-fi twist thrown into the mix. The book’s anti-hero, Damian Gent, must battle in the face of evil to maintain his humanity.

Kelly says: “The idea of the book came to me pre-Covid. Four years, major edits and three re-writes and Absorption is finally out. I don’t want to give too much of the plot away, but the book challenges the reader to connect with the anti-hero, Damian Gent. He is not very likeable – or is he?”

Kelly is a talented writer and is already a published poet (See Life in Lockdown) and writes content as part of his job as a Group Marketing Manager for the Bayswood Care Group.

For those wanting to buy the novel as Christmas presents, Kelly does issue the following warning: ‘Absorption is NOT for the faint-hearted and contains adult themes! Make sure you only buy it for adults you know will be able to sleep well after reading some of the scary scenes!’