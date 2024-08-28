The Storm and the Sea Hawk by Kiran Millwood Hargrave

Discover the eternal allure of elemental magic in a fantastical tale, lose yourself in a breathtaking adventure full of myth and mystery, meet a wheelchair-bound teenager who learns to just be himself, and test your brain power with a brilliant book full of mind-bending puzzles in a selection of new children’s books

Age 9 plus:

The Storm and the Sea Hawk

Kiran Millwood Hargrave

Return to a fantastical adventure... one that is built on the foundations of the real world and brims with the kind of alluring, elemental magic that stretches your imagination into its furthest and most fertile regions.

The Storm and the Sea Hawk is the second gripping book of an epic Geomancer trilogy which explores the magic of nature, the lure of power and the strength of love, and comes from the incredible mind of award-winning author Kiran Millwood Hargrave.

Hargrave, who is also a poet and playwright, puts heart and soul into these lyrically written and action-packed fantasy adventures which are based on her research into ley lines, earth grids and the planet’s ‘natural patterns and disruptions,’ and create a wild and wonderful landscape which, enticingly, could or could not be authentic.

Unlock a magic that could change the world... or destroy it. Ysolda – an ancient orphan girl who has lived her life in the shadow of the wolf queen’s tyrannical rule – is on the run. She is with Eira, a princess who is the wolf queen’s daughter, and they are travelling to the wilds of the Drakken Peak on the back of a huge sea wolf. With her faithful sea hawk Nara by her side, Ysolda’s quest to find the fabled and powerful magic of the Geomancer is just beginning...

Using locations inspired by the Celtic Rainforests, the Lake District, the Scottish pinewoods and Stroma, an uninhabited island between Orkney and the mainland of Scotland, Hargrave invites readers to celebrate the sheer wonder of ‘the world we live on... a marvel too easily taken for granted.’

But these are also intensely creative stories that celebrate magic and the bonds of friendship and family as we witness Ysolda’s breathtaking bravery, feel the raw power of her emotions, and meet a cast of amazing animal characters.

Another dazzling adventure in a supercharged series that is destined to be a modern classic.

(Orion Children’s Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 9 plus:

Sword of the Sun

Sinéad O’Hart

Old meets new in a glorious explosion of magic, mystery and myth as master storyteller Sinéad O’Hart draws on Celtic folklore and her own Irish heritage for a breathtaking adventure in a wildly imaginative landscape.

Drawing on the rich mythology of Ireland, and sensitively juxtaposing the contemporary challenges of moving house, living in a blended family and settling in a new area, Sword of the Sun is an evocative thrill ride with a cast of unlikely heroes and an atmosphere that keeps readers hooked to the last page.

When Ben and his family have to leave Dublin and move into the remote house in County Clare where his mother grew up, he’s not at all optimistic about what lies ahead. For him and his brother Fin, it will mean fitting in to life with his aunts and a cousin he doesn’t even know. What Ben doesn’t expect is that he will be drawn into the mysteries of the wild mystical landscape. But he can sense its power, and he can see a light shining from the mountain on the horizon. Even stranger, crows are gathering, watching him and haunting his dreams. As Ben uncovers the stories of Ireland’s mythical heroes and warriors that obsessed his grandfather right up until he died, Ben begins to wonder if there is more to the tales than pure fantasy. It seems like trouble is stirring... will he have the power to face it?

O’Hart has a real gift for character development and conjuring up thrilling fantasy worlds in which youngsters are pitted against powerful forces and must use all their ingenuity, bravery and determination to save both themselves and the places and people they hold dear.

Played out against a stunning backdrop that melds real life and teen angst with ancient folklore and fantasy, peppered with humour, and with a sense of impending doom that grips from almost the moment the brothers arrive at their new home, this is an adventure with a big story to tell... and a big, warm Irish heart!

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 10 plus:

Raz Beri

Matt Stephens

A wheelchair-bound teenager learns that instead of trying to be more like the cool, and sometimes cruel, kids in his class, he can earn more respect by just being himself in an inspirational story from Matt Stephens who lives in Bristol. Stephens, who writes for adults under the name Ed Trewavas, says his turbulent past has been soothed by yoga, meditation and the realisation that human good outweighs human evil, and this insightful tale certainly packs both a powerful and empowering punch. ‘I could be cool as well. If I could just pluck up the courage to show them...’ Thirteen-year-old Billy Turpin uses a wheelchair because he has cerebral palsy, and he’s had enough of his classmates treating him differently. But then Mia – the cool and gutsy new girl who also uses a wheelchair –arrives and announces a school visit from her uncle Danny Cash who is a famous footballer and captain of the England team no less. Maybe being a star footballer in front of his classmates will help Billy prove to his class that he can be just like them. But when even the famous footballer turns out to be just as bad as the school bullies, Billy begins to realise that perhaps he doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone but himself. With themes of football, fitting in and true friendship at centre stage, Raz Beri explores what it means to be ‘different’ in a classroom full of kids and asks readers to explore their own attitude to disability.

(Firefly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Connections Puzzle Book

Roland Hall

If you’re a fan of logic puzzles, then dive into this brilliant interactive book which features 500 challenging puzzles to do anywhere and at any time! All you have to do is find the link between four words from a group of sixteen to solve each mind-bending puzzle... but watch out for the red herrings. With its take on popular deduction puzzles for those who love daily online games, Connections Puzzle Book features challenges ranging from easy and medium to hard and extreme. And if you’re finding the going tough, you can turn to the back of the book to discover the link and find the answer. The book is ideal for fans of online games like Wordle, Quordle, Murdle and Connections, and who have found that one challenge a day just isn’t enough to satisfy their puzzle addiction! A gift book for all the family to enjoy...

(Studio Press, paperback, £8.99)

Age 8 plus:

Amari and the Despicable Wonders

B.B. Alston

Feel the magic and get lost in a super-sizzling supernatural world as B.B. Alston returns with the third book in his fantastic Supernatural Investigations trilogy which began with Amari and the Night Brothers. Featuring the feisty, fearless Amari Peters – a heroic black girl with magic at her fingertips – this epic new adventure packs in thrilling action and some wonderful, warm-hearted friendships.

War has come to the supernatural world and Amari’s two worst enemies are leading the charge. Elaine Harlowe has manipulated her way into becoming prime minister, using her mind control ability to force the Bureau to take up her vicious grudge against magiciankind. Meanwhile, Dylan Van Helsing, the newly crowned leader of the League of Magicians – and Amari’s former partner – is after a destructive new power that would not only ensure the magicians’ victory but also make him invincible. With neither the Bureau nor the League safe for Amari, and her newly returned brother, Quinton, determined to keep her out of the fray, she and her friends decide to find a way to end the war on their own. So when they learn that the only way to stop Dylan is to find powerful magical inventions known as Wonders, they go after them. But wielding these items comes at a terrible cost, and Amari will have to decide just how much she is willing to sacrifice … because the Despicable Wonders will demand everything.

These mesmerising, magical and imaginative Amari adventures possess everything young readers love… breathtaking action, surprises at every turn of the page, humour, and a courageous heroine they love to take to their hearts. Great stuff... and there are more to come!!

(Farshore, hardback, £12.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Wonder Team and the Rainforest Rescue

Leah Williamson, Jordan Glover and Robin Boyden

The pioneering Dick, Kerr Ladies football team from Preston, which found fame over one hundred years ago, were the inspiration for this exciting time-twisting adventure series from captain of the Euros-winning women’s England team, Leah Williamson. The Wonder Team and the Rainforest Rescue is the third book in this super action series which has been written in tandem with debut author Jordan Glover, who is Williamson’s cousin, and includes illustrations by Robin Boyden. These fun football adventures star schoolgirl Leah who, along with her friends, have been magically transported to the rainforests of Tanzania is this new daring mission! Back in time and far away from home, the Wonder Team have to use all their skills to uncover the mysteries of the forest and find a way back to the present. But there’s danger lurking in the rainforest. A gang of poachers are after the local chimpanzee tribe and it’s up to Leah, Mimi, George and their new friend Bupe to find a way to save the animals from capture, before it’s too late. These fast-paced, fun-filled stories are written straight from Williamson’s heart, and explore themes of teamwork, friendship, resilience, leadership and problem-solving, and aim to introduce young readers to inspiring and fascinating women from history. Don’t miss kick-off!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

My Big Fat Smelly Poo Diary

Jim Smith

Meet best friends Pedro, Olga and Ozzy... their initials spell the word POO and they are the stars of the first book of a smelly (but hilariously funny!) new graphic novel series from the master of mischief himself, Jim Smith.

Smith – creator of the bestselling Barry Loser books – has his finger firmly on the pulse of what makes kids (and grown-ups!) laugh… and the pages of his books positively buzz with energy, madcap antics, and a joyful sense of managed mayhem that is as addictive as it is entertaining.

And he is on top form in this crazy, laugh-out-loud adventure packed full of friendship, fun and toilet jokes galore, and expertly delivered in fun and witty bite-sized stories brought to life by Smith’s vibrant artwork.

So join our terrible threesome, Pedro, Olga and Ozzy – otherwise known as the Poopies – on a series of fun adventure stories, and help them solve mysteries of the most unexpected kind… such as the case of the unflushed poos.

Positively buzzing with Smith’s wild and wonderful wit, perfectly pitched toilet jokes and some free drawing tips for budding artists, My Big Fat Smelly Poo Diary is organised chaos for your fun-lovers and mischief-makers!

(Scholastic, paperback, £8.99)

Age 7 plus:

Where’s Groot? and Where’s Stitch? Marvel and Disney search-and-find activity books

Marvel Entertainment International Ltd

Don’t miss out on all the fun packed inside this simply marvellous Marvel and Disney search-and-find activity books series which is brought to life by stunning, full-colour original illustrations! And if super-heroes are top of your favourites list, then you need to get your hands on the all-action Where’s Groot? Marvel book in which Baby Groot, the cutest Guardian of the Galaxy, goes missing and readers must search for him across the universe, from strange alien worlds to their own back yard. With dozens of familiar heroes and villains to spot and gloriously detailed artwork, this is an out-of-this world interactive adventure! And in the Where’s Stitch?, a Lilo & Stitch Disney search-and-find activity book, youngsters must search for Lilo’s alien pet Stitch – thought to be the most popular Disney character for Gen Zs – and his friends across busy, colourful scenes packed with detail. Perfect for Marvel and Disney fans young and old, these beautifully created search-and-find books guarantee hours of entertainment!

Where’s Stitch? is published on September 12.

(Studio Press, paperback, £7.99 each)

Age 3 plus:

Colin’s Castle

Holly Swain

When Colin, the vegetarian vampire, buys a castle, it comes with a duck... a duck that won’t move out! You’d be quackers to miss this brilliantly quirky story from Holly Swain, a seasoned illustrator bringing us her first picture book as both author and illustrator. With an early Halloween vibe but a sense of fun that will create a wave of giggles at any time of the year, Colin’s Castle certainly sets the feathers flying! Vampire Colin can’t wait to move into his dream castle but he soon discovers he has an unwanted house guest... a DUCK. The duck pops up when Colin’s in the bath, when he’s watching telly, and even when he’s on the loo! Quack! But where there’s a will, there’s a way and Colin has a PLAN. Will Colin succeed in banishing Duck from his castle and leading the bird-free life that he dreams of... and will you be joining #TeamColin or #TeamDuck?! With a fiendishly funny adventure to enjoy, two unlikely adversaries, and a whole castle full of laughs, you won’t want to duck out of this rollicking romp!

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Running with Wings

Sam Squiers and Lara Porter

‘With their wings they can run, With their wings they can soar, It’s not about the race, But so much more.’ As the countdown begins to the start of the Paralympics, meet two little girls who love to race! Running with Wings – a moving picture book about winning, losing and simply being the best you can be – comes from the creative pairing of award-winning Australian sports journalist, presenter and author Sam Squiers, and South African-born illustrator Lara Porter. Mimmi loves running... as does Frankie who has prosthetic legs. They both dream of one day running in the biggest, most impressive, spectacular race there is...The Big One. But first of all, there’s the sprint in the school carnival and while Mimmi gets nervous and distracted, Frankie has her own challenges to overcome. But what happens when Frankie offers Mimmi some important advice about imagining she has wings on her heels? Squiers, who has earned a reputation as a powerful advocate and voice for women in sport, works her special magic on this inspirational tale of friendship, travelling together, and overcoming challenges... whether you are disabled or able-bodied. Add on Porter’s delightful illustrations, which keep the story flying high, and you have the perfect picture book for young sport fans.

(New Frontier Publishing, hardback, £12.99)

Age 2 plus:

Try

Rob Burrow, Kevin Sinfield, Emma Adams and Ben Whitehouse

‘True friends are always there, even when times are tough.’ The words of Rob Burrow – a former professional rugby league footballer who played for Leeds Rhinos in the Super League before retiring in 2017 – ring out loud and clear in this big-hearted picture book celebrating the remarkable friendship between two rugby legends.

Two years after he retired from Rugby League, it was publicly revealed that Burrow had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) and, by his side until Rob died in June this year, was his best friend and fellow rugby player Kevin Sinfield.

They first met playing rugby as young boys and shared a special bond that grew over the decades. Through good times and bad, their friendship remained a constant both on and off the rugby field, and together they campaigned to raise money for and awareness of motor neurone disease.

Try, a story about a friendship between two young boys, was written with Emma Adams and illustrated by Ben Whitehouse. So meet Rob and Kev, they play games together, laugh together and go to school together. They have lots of other friends but Rob always has Kev, and Kev always has Rob. When their teacher, Ms Phelps, asks the class to think of their hero, Kev knows exactly who to pick... the fast, brave and strong captain of the Roaring Bears rugby team! Rob, however, feels unsure. Do heroes really have to be big and strong? Before long, Rob and Kev start to realise that perhaps being a hero isn’t all about strength and muscles... it’s much, much more than that.

Try captures the importance of friendship between children and teaches them that sometimes the strongest thing you can do is to be kind to others, a theme brought to life beautifully with Whitehouse’s warm and expressive illustrations.

With messages celebrating strength through love and friendship rather than being judged on physical merit, this is the ideal story to teach children – and particularly boys – about the many ways you can be strong and what the word hero really means.

And for every copy sold, Macmillan Children’s Books will donate 50p to be split equally between the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 2 plus:

The Fairy of Lost Things

Victoria Sandøy

When a fairy is tempted to keep a little girl’s lost bracelet instead of returning it, she soon learns that dishonesty has unpleasant results! Norwegian illustrator Victoria Sandøy – whose gorgeous artwork brought to life celebrated author Julia Donaldson’s much-loved picture books, The Christmas Pine and The Oak Tree – works her own special magic on this cautionary tale. Both written and illustrated by Sandøy, The Fairy of Lost Things brings us a cheeky, feisty little fairy whose antics are guaranteed to capture every reader’s heart. Who’s that flying through the night? It's the Fairy of Lost Things! She finds things children have lost, and then secretly takes them back to their owners. But one night the fairy finds a little bracelet, and it’s so pretty, she doesn't want to give it back. When a thieving magpie pricks her conscience, can she pluck up the courage to admit she’s done something wrong and rectify her mistake? With beautiful, atmospheric illustrations – full of colour and character – and a captivating story exploring important themes of kindness, caring, courage and honesty, everyone will be cheering on the playful fairy as she does the right thing in the end. A guaranteed bedtime favourite!

(Scholastic, paperback, £7.99)