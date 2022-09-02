Lancaster children's author set to share tales of her 'fiery' friends

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster-based Jane Huddleston will be sharing the escapades of her friendly dragon family at an online event as part of Festival Bowland on the evening of September 20, followed by a live reading at Lancaster Library's Fun Palace celebrations on Saturday October 1.

Aimed at children aged four to eight years old, the books introduce Lucy, Jack, Alice, Theo and the rest of the clan who live in a cave on the side of a mountain and spend their days working playing and having adventures, alongside two young friends who help them stay hidden from human eyes.

Based on tales told to her own children, Jane created this series of fun, rhyming picture books, complete with lovely illustrations by David Robinson, during walks through her local countryside.

Lancaster author Jane Huddleston will be sharing her stories at an online event and an event at Lancaster library.

The online event, which runs from 6pm-6.30pm, will follow Jane on a virtual journey as she climbs Clougha Pike on the edge of the Bowland Fells to read from her books and reveal the landscapes which inspired them. After the stories Jane will be live online to chat about her engaging characters.

A face-to-face storytelling session will then take place at the library in Market Square, Lancaster, on October 1, starting at 11am and finishing at 11.30am.

Both events are free to attend. Places at the online event on the evening of September 20 need to be booked in advance by emailing [email protected]

No booking is needed for the Fun Palace session at Lancaster Library, but for more information please contact [email protected]