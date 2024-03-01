Lancashire author's new children's book puts spotlight on northern cinema history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gracie Fairshaw and the Missing Reel, the third in Susan Brownrigg’s 1930s Blackpool mystery series was inspired by the filming of the classic comedy Sing as We Go in the resort.

Susan explains: “I studied film at university and wrote my dissertation on Rochdale-born superstar singer and actress Gracie Fields, and the phenomenon of the 30s northern star.

“We had watched Sing as We Go as part of my degree course, and I thought it was wonderful. Having moved away from home to go to university, I was suddenly very aware of my Lancashire accent and upbringing – as well as very proud of it.

Susan Brownrigg with her new children's book Gracie Fairshaw and the Missing Reel

“So, when I came to think of a setting for my new book, I knew I wanted to base the story around a film crew coming to Blackpool. ”

In Susan’s book – aimed at children aged 8 to 12, her heroine Gracie Fairshaw is a young reporter working on the Blackpool Gazette. She is thrilled when she is chosen to interview the star of the movie, Sally Sunshine.

Gracie soon uncovers a plot as exciting as the one being shot – someone has stolen a vital film reel – and then a vicious attack is attempted on Sally!

Susan adds: “In a world of body-doubles, stunts, costumes and makeup, not everything is what it seems. Gracie has to go behind the scenes to work out which of the cast and crew can’t be trusted before the shoot comes to a thrilling climax at the town’s cinema.”

Gracie Fairshaw and the Missing Reel by Susan Brownrigg

In Gracie Fairshaw and the Missing Reel, Sally Sunshine has a body double who is also a stuntwoman.

Susan explains: “That idea came from Sing as We Go too. I had seen images online of Gracie Field’s body double, Lilian Tollis – who sometimes used the stage name Zetta Morenta. I was amazed how alike Gracie and Lilian were and I discovered that Lilian had been a dancer and actress as well as performing stunts in Sing as We Go. It is really difficult to tell the two apart in some photographs – I thought that was fun to use in my plot!”

To research her new book, Susan used Blackpool’s Local History Centre’s newspaper archive and went on a cinema heritage tour.

Susan says: “I knew cinemagoing was extremely popular in the 30s, but I was amazed to learn that at one time there were 17 different cinemas in Blackpool! I decided to have the finale take place in The Regent as I love the fact it has risen ‘from the ashes’ so to speak. Like a lot of cinemas, it was turned into a bingo hall (and later a snooker hall) before closure until it was renovated and reinvented as an antiques centre and cinema.

Newspaper coverage of Gracie Fields filming Sing as We Go being filmed in Blackpool in 1934

“One of my earliest childhood memories is of a trip to the cinema. My mum and I went to see Disney’s Alice-in-Wonderland and I was completely entranced by seeing this colourful, surreal film on the big screen. It is fantastic that children today can still enjoy going to an old-fashioned cinema with a traditional projection room which I was very fortunate to be able to see, thanks to the kindness of the cinema’s owner.”

Gracie Fairshaw and the Missing Reel also includes scenes in the resort’s incredible Winter Gardens.

Susan continues: “I am a member of the Winter Gardens Trust and have enjoyed going to the open days and tours. The building is outstanding, and I was fascinated to learn about Andrew Mazzei who redesigned several of the rooms in the 1930s.

“I love that Andrew Mazzei was a movie art director and that he worked on spectacular British films like Rome Express. As local people will know, the rooms he created including the Spanish Hall, Baronial Hall and Ye Galleon look like they are made from expensive materials – wood and stone – but it is actually painted plaster!

“Plasterwork was key to creating sets on films, in fact on Rome Express they actually built the train out of plaster! I also loved that his father – Giovanni – was skilled at plasterwork and assisted with the Frank Matcham designed Blackpool Tower ballroom.”

Susan will be celebrating the launch of her book on World Book Day with an author visit to Blackpool’s Gateway Academy in conjunction with National Literacy Trust.

Gracie Fairshaw and the Missing Reel is published on Thursday 7th March by Uclan Publishing. It is available in bookshops and online. Signed copies are also available from Aunty Social on Topping Street, Blackpool and Ebb & Flo Bookshop in Chorley.